Fighting Bees welcome Drake challenge

In his 38 years as the men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose, Ray Shovlain and his teams have always welcomed a challenge.
From taking on a running-and-gunning Loyola Marymount team in the 1980s to winning at IUPUI in the 1990s and Western Illinois in the 2000s and playing exhibitions at Notre Dame, DePaul and St. Louis in more recent years, the Fighting Bees have benefited from the competition and experiences of taking the court against NCAA Division I programs.
St. Ambrose players will face that challenge again next month.
In an ever-changing schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fighting Bees are now scheduled to play a game at Drake.
St. Ambrose will visit the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Sunday, Dec. 6, taking on a Bulldogs team that has reached the 20-win mark in each of the last two seasons.
“It’s going to be a great experience for our young men,’’ Shovlain said. “Over the years, we’ve always tried to play the best people we can possibly play and give our players a chance to be part of games that they will remember for the rest of their lives.’’
The match-up will be the first for St. Ambrose against an NCAA Division I program since playing at Eastern Illinois in 2015.
Shovlain welcomes the opportunity for a veteran team that won the only game it has played so far this season, defeating East-West 83-62 in a neutral-site game played in suburban Chicago on Oct. 31.
“We feel like we are going to be a good, competitive team this season with a number of guys who are going to contribute, but the unfortunate thing has been that we haven’t been able to get many games in yet,’’ Shovlain said.
Seven St. Ambrose games scheduled for November have been postponed or canceled because of campus restrictions surrounding the coronavirus, some involving opponents and more recently because activities have been paused on the St. Ambrose campus.
Shovlain said he hopes his team can resume workouts together at some point next week although the schedule beyond that point remains a re-work in progress.
Three games in December have already been canceled because of scheduling changes in other conferences, a change which ultimately led to the match-up between St. Ambrose and the Missouri Valley Conference program.
Drake had been talking with another NAIA program about playing at the Knapp Center on the date now filled by the St. Ambrose game, but when that team’s conference schedule changed, things came together.
Shovlain said conversations with Bulldogs assistant Matt Gatens led to the Fighting Bees having the chance to add Drake to the schedule.
“We’re doing the best we can to reschedule games or find games,’’ Shovlain said. “It’s been a challenge for everybody this year.’’
Drake opens its season next Wednesday with a game at Kansas State.
Third-year coach Darian DeVries’ team returns five of its top seven scorers from a year ago, including preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference selections Roman Penn and Tremell Murphy.
Penn led the conference in assists a year ago while Murphy returns following an injury-filled 2019-20 season after averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds on the Bulldogs’ 2018-19 team which won the regular-season title in the Missouri Valley.
That level of competition is something Shovlain welcomes, given the experience it will create for his team.
“Drake has a great facility and I feel like this will be a great experience for our players,’’ Shovlain said. “I’d like to play two or three games like this every year. It will be something the guys will remember for years.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!