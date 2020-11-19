Fighting Bees welcome Drake challenge

In his 38 years as the men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose, Ray Shovlain and his teams have always welcomed a challenge.

From taking on a running-and-gunning Loyola Marymount team in the 1980s to winning at IUPUI in the 1990s and Western Illinois in the 2000s and playing exhibitions at Notre Dame, DePaul and St. Louis in more recent years, the Fighting Bees have benefited from the competition and experiences of taking the court against NCAA Division I programs.

St. Ambrose players will face that challenge again next month.

In an ever-changing schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fighting Bees are now scheduled to play a game at Drake.

St. Ambrose will visit the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Sunday, Dec. 6, taking on a Bulldogs team that has reached the 20-win mark in each of the last two seasons.

“It’s going to be a great experience for our young men,’’ Shovlain said. “Over the years, we’ve always tried to play the best people we can possibly play and give our players a chance to be part of games that they will remember for the rest of their lives.’’

The match-up will be the first for St. Ambrose against an NCAA Division I program since playing at Eastern Illinois in 2015.