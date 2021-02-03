Fighting Bees win 1,000th, join elite group

With a 79-32 victory over Lincoln Christian on Wednesday, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball program joined elite company.

The win was the 1,000th in the history of a program which played its first game in 1976, allowing the Fighting Bees to join Wayland Baptist, Union and Campbellsville as the only NAIA programs to reach that victory plateau.

“When you reach a milestone like this, it’s a chance to reflect on everyone who has come through this program over the years. All of the players, the coaches, they’ve all had a hand in this,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.

Three coaches – Lisa Bluder, Robin (Becker) Pingeton and Van Hauen – have accumulated 554 of the victories.

Bluder, now the head coach at Iowa, led St. Ambrose to unprecedented heights during her six-year tenure including the program’s only two appearances in the NAIA Final Four in 1989 and 1990.

“St. Ambrose gave me my first opportunity to coach. It was a place where I was able to grow as a coach and learn from my mistakes,’’ Bluder said Wednesday.