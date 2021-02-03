Fighting Bees win 1,000th, join elite group

With a 79-32 victory over Lincoln Christian on Wednesday, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball program joined elite company.
The win was the 1,000th in the history of a program which played its first game in 1976, allowing the Fighting Bees to join Wayland Baptist, Union and Campbellsville as the only NAIA programs to reach that victory plateau.
“When you reach a milestone like this, it’s a chance to reflect on everyone who has come through this program over the years. All of the players, the coaches, they’ve all had a hand in this,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
Three coaches – Lisa Bluder, Robin (Becker) Pingeton and Van Hauen – have accumulated 554 of the victories.
Bluder, now the head coach at Iowa, led St. Ambrose to unprecedented heights during her six-year tenure including the program’s only two appearances in the NAIA Final Four in 1989 and 1990.
“St. Ambrose gave me my first opportunity to coach. It was a place where I was able to grow as a coach and learn from my mistakes,’’ Bluder said Wednesday.
“It might be the Catholic values, but St. Ambrose has always been a good, healthy environment for coaches and the student-athletes who compete there. I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity St. Ambrose provided me.’’
Pingeton, who played for Bluder at St. Ambrose, is currently the head coach at Missouri while Van Hauen became the school’s all-time wins leader earlier this season and won her 198th game as the Fighting Bees coach on Wednesday.
She believes institutional support from the university’s president and administration to athletic department leadership has helped St. Ambrose sustain a high-level program.
“We talk to our players about taking pride in putting on the St. Ambrose jersey and the tradition that this program has,’’ Van Hauen said. “It goes back to Lisa in the 1980s and then the success of Robin’s teams. We work every day to keep the tradition going.’’
St. Ambrose reached the milestone in a lopsided non-conference game where 11 Fighting Bees scored, nine collected assists and all 15 who saw playing time had at least one rebound.
The only senior on the St. Ambrose roster, former Riverdale prep Cassidy Darin, was recognized before the game and she contributed five points, three rebounds and two assists in her first career start.
Anna Plumer led St. Ambrose (8-4) with 17 points while the Red Lions (3-5) were led by a 12-point performance by Mikayla Smith. Former Fulton prep Jordan Price finished with five points and a team-high eight rebounds for Lincoln Christian.