Fighting Bees' win was strictly an inside job

After surveying the situation during the first quarter, St. Ambrose center Madeline Prestegaard came to a quick conclusion Saturday.
"This is a wonderful day to be a post player," the 6-foot-2 sophomore said following the Fighting Bees’ 73-56 victory over short-handed Judson at Lee Lohman Arena.
The Eagles had only seven players in uniform for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game, and with none over 5-foot-11, St. Ambrose post players thrived.
Prestegaard and Kylie Wroblewski finished with 15 points apiece and Jaynee Prestegaard added eight as the Fighting Bees found success working the ball inside, where St. Ambrose enjoyed a 20-point advantage in points scored in the paint.
"We can win games a lot of different ways, inside, out, a mix of that, and this was one where we had an advantage down low," Madeline Prestegaard said. "We read how they were playing us and what might be there early on, and then we attacked the basket. The guards did a great job of feeding us the ball."
St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen liked the way her team moved the ball, collecting 19 assists on 28 field goals, while mixing and matching multiple lineup combinations against winless Judson.
"We did a good job of sharing the basketball, we took care of the ball with just nine turnovers and we were able to get a lot of players involved, which is something we wanted to do," Van Hauen said.
Thirteen St. Ambrose players saw at least 10 minutes of action in the game and none played more than the 18 minutes Madeline Prestegaard and Wroblewski were on the court while teaming with Jaynee Prestegaard to hit 15-of-24 shots.
The Fighting Bees led just 12-10 after one quarter and 35-29 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles by 12 points in the third quarter to break the game open.
"I thought we set a tone in the third quarter with our defensive pressure," Van Hauen said.
St. Ambrose (7-9, 5-4 CCAC) opened the second half with a 16-4 run that included five of the 11 points scored by Gabrielle Koelker, work that coincided with a defensive effort that limited the Eagles to 29.6-percent shooting over the final two quarters.
"We came out of the gates a little slowly again, and that’s something we’ve got to get figured out," Van Hauen said. "With the teams we have coming up on our schedule, if that continues we will find ourselves in a 20-point hole."
Three of the Fighting Bees’ next four CCAC opponents are ranked, beginning with a 10th-ranked St. Xavier team St. Ambrose visits on Wednesday.
Following a game at Calumet St. Joseph next Saturday, the Bees welcome eighth-ranked St. Francis (Ill.) and 24th-rated Indiana-South Bend to Lee Lohman Arena the following week.
"We have some challenges in front of us, but the only thing that matters right now is St. Xavier," Van Hauen said.
Ally Smith, a junior from Lisbon, Iowa, led Judson (0-15, 0-9) with 14 points and seven rebounds.