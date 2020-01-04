Fighting Bees' win was strictly an inside job

After surveying the situation during the first quarter, St. Ambrose center Madeline Prestegaard came to a quick conclusion Saturday.

"This is a wonderful day to be a post player," the 6-foot-2 sophomore said following the Fighting Bees’ 73-56 victory over short-handed Judson at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Eagles had only seven players in uniform for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game, and with none over 5-foot-11, St. Ambrose post players thrived.

Prestegaard and Kylie Wroblewski finished with 15 points apiece and Jaynee Prestegaard added eight as the Fighting Bees found success working the ball inside, where St. Ambrose enjoyed a 20-point advantage in points scored in the paint.

"We can win games a lot of different ways, inside, out, a mix of that, and this was one where we had an advantage down low," Madeline Prestegaard said. "We read how they were playing us and what might be there early on, and then we attacked the basket. The guards did a great job of feeding us the ball."

St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen liked the way her team moved the ball, collecting 19 assists on 28 field goals, while mixing and matching multiple lineup combinations against winless Judson.