Five things to watch at Hoops in the Heartland

Five storylines to watch as the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament, plays out over the next four days at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline:
DANCING LADY BEARS
Missouri State became the sixth No. 2 seed in the event’s 33-year history to win the Missouri Valley Tournament when it defeated top-seeded Drake 94-79 a year ago on its way to a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
Four starters from that game — tourney MVP Alexa Willard, Brice Calip, Jasmine Franklin and Abby Hipp — return this season as part of a 23rd-ranked team which has gone 26-4 on the season and won the Missouri Valley regular-season title over Drake by two games with a 16-2 conference record.
Willard, Calip and Franklin average 16.1, 12.6 and 10.9 points per game to lead the Lady Bears while Franklin, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, leads the Missouri Valley with an average of 8.7 rebounds per game.
Missouri State’s Elle Ruffridge leads the conference with a 43.7% shooting touch from 3-point range while Calip is the league’s top shooter at the line at 90.6%.
BULLDOG SENIORITY
Second-seeded Drake is built around a collection of three senior starters, including a pair in Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine who rank 1-2 in the Missouri Valley in scoring for the second straight season.
Both topped 2,000 career points earlier in the Bulldogs’ 22-8 season that included 14-4 work against conference teams.
Hittner averages a league-leading 18.9 points and is ninth in the conference in rebounding at 6.4 per game, while Rhine is second in the Missouri Valley in scoring at 17.7 points and is fourth in the league on the boards with an average of 8.1 per game.
They benefit from the play of senior Brenni Rose, who leads the Missouri Valley in assists (4.8 per game).
Collectively, they have helped Drake average a league-leading 82.6 points and rank second to Baylor nationally with an average of 21.2 assists per game.
BRAVES NEW WORLD
Defense has been the name of Bradley’s game this season.
The Braves have played their way to a school-record 22-win season by allowing a league-low 62.1 points per game and holding opponents to league-low shooting percentages of 36.2% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range.
That helped Bradley finish 13-5 in conference play and secure a No. 3 seed for the conference tournament, the highest seed ever for the Braves.
Bradley’s top scorer, 6-foot sophomore Lasha Petree, averages 16.5 points per game and also leads the Missouri Valley with an average of 1.7 blocks per game.
Chelsea Brackmann, a 6-1 senior, and Gabi Haack, a 5-10 junior, also rank among the league’s scoring and rebounding leaders. Brackmann averages 11 points and is second in the conference in rebounding at 8.5 per game, while Haack averages 13.3 points and six rebounds.
FAMILIAR FOES
Friday’s 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal match-up between fourth-seeded Illinois State and fifth-seeded Northern Iowa fits a concise description offered by Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie.
"It’s going to be a war," Gillespie said, referencing how things played out in her team’s 65-57 win and 69-61 overtime victory over the Panthers this season.
"Two teams that run a lot of set stuff and have each other scouted very well. They’ll know what we’re running before we do. The last four games we’ve played against them, there’s been a lot of back and forth. I’d expect more of the same."
The winner of the 4-5 game will then concentrate on doing what no Valley team has done in the semifinals since 2014 — beat the top seed.
Seniors Lexi Wallen (17.2 ppg) and TeTe Maggett (15.1 ppg), third and sixth in the conference in scoring, lead the Redbirds while junior Karli Rucker, sophomore Kam Finley and junior Megan Maahs lead UNI’s balanced attack, averaging between 9.2-13.7 points per game.
FRESH FACES
One freshman ranks in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding in the Missouri Valley.
Evansville’s Abby Feit, a 6-1 wing from Normal, Ill., scored 26 points in her first collegiate game and hasn’t disappointed since. She is ninth in the conference in scoring (13.7) and third in rebounding (8.4) per game. Feit also ranks second in blocks at 1.4 per game.
The only other freshman in the top 30 in the conference in scoring is Mary Crompton, a redshirt freshman from Iowa City Regina who averages nine points per game for Illinois State. The 5-8 guard also ranks second in the conference with an average of 2.3 3-point baskets per game.
Like Feit at Evansville, freshman Del’Janae Williams of Indiana State is helping rebuild a program. A 5-8 guard from Detroit, Williams averages eight points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Sycamores. She ranks sixth in the conference in steals, averaging 1.7 per game.