Five things to watch at Hoops in the Heartland

Both topped 2,000 career points earlier in the Bulldogs’ 22-8 season that included 14-4 work against conference teams.

Hittner averages a league-leading 18.9 points and is ninth in the conference in rebounding at 6.4 per game, while Rhine is second in the Missouri Valley in scoring at 17.7 points and is fourth in the league on the boards with an average of 8.1 per game.

They benefit from the play of senior Brenni Rose, who leads the Missouri Valley in assists (4.8 per game).

Collectively, they have helped Drake average a league-leading 82.6 points and rank second to Baylor nationally with an average of 21.2 assists per game.

BRAVES NEW WORLD

Defense has been the name of Bradley’s game this season.

The Braves have played their way to a school-record 22-win season by allowing a league-low 62.1 points per game and holding opponents to league-low shooting percentages of 36.2% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range.

That helped Bradley finish 13-5 in conference play and secure a No. 3 seed for the conference tournament, the highest seed ever for the Braves.