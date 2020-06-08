Former Falcon Sampson finds Division II home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When he’s not working on his skill on the basketball court, there’s a strong chance Trey Sampson can be found in the weight room this summer.

“The higher level you get to in this game, the stronger you need to be,’’ Sampson said Monday. “I want to be ready for that next level.’’

The Davenport West graduate, an all-region selection last season as a sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College, will be taking his game to that next level next season after signing a letter of intent to continue his career at Northeastern State University.

Sampson was offered a scholarship by the NCAA Division II program in Tahlequah, Okla., after averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.4 assists per game last season while helping lead NIACC to a 25-7 record.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward recorded a school-record 61 blocks during his sophomore season, among reasons first-year coach Ja Havens continued to recruit Sampson after he moved to the Northeastern State program in May after coaching East Central University to a winning record in each of his seven seasons there.