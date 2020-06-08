Former Falcon Sampson finds Division II home

When he’s not working on his skill on the basketball court, there’s a strong chance Trey Sampson can be found in the weight room this summer.
“The higher level you get to in this game, the stronger you need to be,’’ Sampson said Monday. “I want to be ready for that next level.’’
The Davenport West graduate, an all-region selection last season as a sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College, will be taking his game to that next level next season after signing a letter of intent to continue his career at Northeastern State University.
Sampson was offered a scholarship by the NCAA Division II program in Tahlequah, Okla., after averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.4 assists per game last season while helping lead NIACC to a 25-7 record.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward recorded a school-record 61 blocks during his sophomore season, among reasons first-year coach Ja Havens continued to recruit Sampson after he moved to the Northeastern State program in May after coaching East Central University to a winning record in each of his seven seasons there.
“Coach Havens has been recruiting me for about a year now and when he went to Northeastern State, he offered me again to come there,’’ Sampson said. “I feel like it’s a good spot for me. They plan to play a lot like we did at NIACC and that’s a good fit for my game.’’
Sampson said Havens has told him he likes the way he plays defensively around the rim and his ability to block and alter shots.
“He’s talked about how I can help there and they expect to get out and run the floor, which is something I like to do, too,’’ Sampson said.
The recruiting process for Sampson was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sampson said patience became important as he talked with coaches and took virtual tours of the universities he was considering and the athletic facilities they had to offer.
Planning to major in physical education and earn coaching certification in the process, Sampson expects to make his first on-campus visit to Northeastern State in upcoming weeks.
“I feel like I’ve found the right situation for me,’’ Sampson said. “It’s a good solid basketball program and I believe it’s a program where my game will fit in pretty well with the style the coaches want to play.’’
A member of the 14-team Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association that includes members in Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, Northeastern State returns just one starter next season from an 18-11 team which earned its first national ranking in eight years before finishing fifth in its conference.
