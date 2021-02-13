 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freshmen help lift Bees to road win
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL | ST. AMBROSE 81, INDIANA NORTHWEST 72

Freshmen help lift Bees to road win

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
friel mug

Jake Friel

GARY, Ind. — Seniors John Kerr and Michael Williams led the St. Ambrose men's basketball team in scoring Saturday, but early baskets by a pair of freshmen sent the Fighting Bees on their way to an 81-72 win at Indiana Northwest.

Jake Friel scored nine of his 10 points and Nathan Moeller hit a 3-point basket during a six-minute stretch midway through the first half to give St. Ambrose a lead it would not relinquish in their fourth Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference road win of the season.

Friel hit baskets from 2- and 3-point range within 16 seconds of each other, breaking a 14-14 tie with the first and fueling a 19-9 run with the second to send St. Ambrose on its way to a 47-38 halftime advantage.

The Fighting Bees hit 18-of-30 shots in the first half, opening a lead which reached 55-40 on a 3-pointer by Kerr off a feed from Dylan Kaczmarek with 15:33 remaining in the game.

Indiana Northwest pulled within 64-60 on a Jared Johnson basket with 7:55 left, but free throws by Ben Schols, Jake Conerty and Kerr allowed St. Ambrose to regain a 70-60 margin a little over a minute later.

Kerr led St. Ambrose's 11-of-22 shooting from 3-point range with a 4-of-7 effort from behind the arc as part of a 22-point game. Williams finished with 21 points and Schols added 12 for the Fighting Bees (12-5, 7-3 CCAC).

Johnson led five scorers in double figures for Indiana Northwest (4-7, 1-3) with 16 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keegan Murray talks about Rutgers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News