Freshmen help lift Bees to road win

GARY, Ind. — Seniors John Kerr and Michael Williams led the St. Ambrose men's basketball team in scoring Saturday, but early baskets by a pair of freshmen sent the Fighting Bees on their way to an 81-72 win at Indiana Northwest.

Jake Friel scored nine of his 10 points and Nathan Moeller hit a 3-point basket during a six-minute stretch midway through the first half to give St. Ambrose a lead it would not relinquish in their fourth Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference road win of the season.

Friel hit baskets from 2- and 3-point range within 16 seconds of each other, breaking a 14-14 tie with the first and fueling a 19-9 run with the second to send St. Ambrose on its way to a 47-38 halftime advantage.

The Fighting Bees hit 18-of-30 shots in the first half, opening a lead which reached 55-40 on a 3-pointer by Kerr off a feed from Dylan Kaczmarek with 15:33 remaining in the game.

Indiana Northwest pulled within 64-60 on a Jared Johnson basket with 7:55 left, but free throws by Ben Schols, Jake Conerty and Kerr allowed St. Ambrose to regain a 70-60 margin a little over a minute later.