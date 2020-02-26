From two wins to 21, Black Hawk turnaround continues

When Nya Taylor was being recruited a year ago by Black Hawk College women’s basketball coach Logan Frye, she knew two things.
The 5-foot-4 guard from Rockford Auburn knew that the Braves had finished 2-22 last season and she knew that Frye had a plan to turn around that record.
"He told me he was looking for a new group of players who played the game with heart, played it together," Taylor said. "That’s what we’ve been, a team that puts its heart into every game it plays."
The result has been the program’s first Arrowhead Conference title since 2003, a 21-10 overall record and a chance to add to that after routing Morton 98-60 on Wednesday in the opening round of the NJCAA Region IV District L tournament.
The Braves, seeded third in the tournament, were the aggressors from the start of their first postseason game against an opponent they defeated by 15 points earlier in the season.
A willingness to work the offensive boards and full-court defensive pressure fueled an 18-4 run midway through the first quarter that was followed by a 23-5 run to open the second quarter.
Combined, that sent Black Hawk on its way to a 49-22 halftime lead, a margin which grew as large as 43 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Frye recalled the Braves jumped out to an early lead against Morton in the teams' earlier meeting, only to watch the Panthers rally in the second half.
“We reminded the team at halftime that Morton wasn’t going to quit, that we needed to continue to play and we did,’’ Frye said. “That’s one of the ways this team has grown.’’
Taylor believes defense is making a difference for Black Hawk, which limited Morton to 32.8-percent shooting, forced 24 turnovers and enjoyed a 51-35 rebounding advantage in Wednesday’s victory.
"At the beginning of the year, I would have told you that this team was going to be all about offense," Taylor said. "But in the second half of the season, defense has been our thing. Our defense is creating our offense."
It has been a collaborative effort, something else the Braves demonstrated against Morton. All 10 players who saw action scored, an effort led by 26 points from Megan Teal. Taylor added 22 and Sydney Hannam scored 15 to go with the 10 points and 11 rebounds Letecia Billups contributed.
It was the type of effort Frye was hoping for when he added 10 new players last fall to a roster that now numbers 11, a reason that Black Hawk went from two wins to 21 and counting in the span of a year.
“We felt like we brought in a group that liked to compete and over the course of the season, we’ve watched them grow into a team that likes to play hard and play together,’’ Frye said. “We’ve developed into the team I hoped we would become.’’
Taylor sees that as a result of the trust that has developed between teammates.
“We can play a little harder on defense because if we pick up a couple of fouls and have to come out, we know whoever comes in is going to do the job,’’ Taylor said. “Every game, we’re here for each other.’’
Men's basketball
No. 9 Holy Cross 69, St. Ambrose 61: The St. Ambrose men’s basketball team once again played one of the top teams in the country close but just didn’t have enough to pull out a CCAC Tournament quarterfinal contest at McKenna Arena in Notre Dame, Ind., on Wednesday.
The loss ended the Fighting Bees’ season at 16-15. SAU, which was the seventh-seed in the eight-team tourney, closed with losses in seven of its last nine games. Among those was a five-point setback to Holy Cross earlier this month.
Holy Cross (27-5), ranked No. 9 in the latest NAIA Division II poll and second-place finisher in the regular-season league race, led the game from start to finish.
SAU had only five players crack the scoring column. Tom Kazanecki led the Bees with a game-high 22 points. John Kerr scored 14 and Dylan Kaczmarek added 11. The Bees had only nine bench points, all by Michael Williams.
SAU shot better from 3-point land (12 of 29, 41.4%) than it did from the field (22 of 60, 37%) for the game.
Holy Cross had four players in double-digit scoring, led by Caleb Pack’s 17 points.