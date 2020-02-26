From two wins to 21, Black Hawk turnaround continues

“We reminded the team at halftime that Morton wasn’t going to quit, that we needed to continue to play and we did,’’ Frye said. “That’s one of the ways this team has grown.’’

Taylor believes defense is making a difference for Black Hawk, which limited Morton to 32.8-percent shooting, forced 24 turnovers and enjoyed a 51-35 rebounding advantage in Wednesday’s victory.

"At the beginning of the year, I would have told you that this team was going to be all about offense," Taylor said. "But in the second half of the season, defense has been our thing. Our defense is creating our offense."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been a collaborative effort, something else the Braves demonstrated against Morton. All 10 players who saw action scored, an effort led by 26 points from Megan Teal. Taylor added 22 and Sydney Hannam scored 15 to go with the 10 points and 11 rebounds Letecia Billups contributed.

It was the type of effort Frye was hoping for when he added 10 new players last fall to a roster that now numbers 11, a reason that Black Hawk went from two wins to 21 and counting in the span of a year.