Goldensoph, Bees make the moment count

Sarah Goldensoph made the most of her moment Tuesday.

With three lineup regulars sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, the St. Ambrose junior stepped up and helped the Fighting Bees earn a 56-52 victory over Holy Cross in the opening round of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Making her first start of the season, the 6-foot-1 post player from Clinton scored eight first-half points and finished off a strong defensive effort that included nine rebounds and a team-leading three steals.

"I’ve always worked to try to be a solid player and be ready," said Goldensoph, who averaged just under three points and rebounds in just over 11 minutes per game before playing 32 minutes to help St. Ambrose advance to a Thursday quarterfinal match-up at Olivet Nazarene.

"I just tried to bring good energy and do what I could do to help the team."

Mission accomplished.

"Real solid minutes, offense in the first half, defense in the second. She was ready when her chance came," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "That’s what this time of year is about, players stepping up and doing what it takes."