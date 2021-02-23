Goldensoph, Bees make the moment count

Sarah Goldensoph made the most of her moment Tuesday.
With three lineup regulars sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, the St. Ambrose junior stepped up and helped the Fighting Bees earn a 56-52 victory over Holy Cross in the opening round of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.
Making her first start of the season, the 6-foot-1 post player from Clinton scored eight first-half points and finished off a strong defensive effort that included nine rebounds and a team-leading three steals.
"I’ve always worked to try to be a solid player and be ready," said Goldensoph, who averaged just under three points and rebounds in just over 11 minutes per game before playing 32 minutes to help St. Ambrose advance to a Thursday quarterfinal match-up at Olivet Nazarene.
"I just tried to bring good energy and do what I could do to help the team."
Mission accomplished.
"Real solid minutes, offense in the first half, defense in the second. She was ready when her chance came," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "That’s what this time of year is about, players stepping up and doing what it takes."
Defense was at the core of what it took for St. Ambrose to advance, avenging a 10-point loss to the Saints on Feb. 6.
Both teams flirted with 30-percent shooting throughout a physical match-up that was ultimately decided at the free-throw line, where the Fighting Bees converted on 25-of-33 chances and enjoyed a 17-point advantage.
"I thought we did a good job of defending without fouling and that made a big difference," Van Hauen said.
Jamie Martens connected on four straight attempts at the line in the final 40 seconds and Mel Stewart added a pair as St. Ambrose pulled away from a 50-49 lead.
Goldensoph said the Bees put a premium on defending the Saints’ perimeter shooters, who combined to hit just 4-of-18 shots from 3-point range.
"We brought good energy on the defensive end," Goldensoph said. "We knew that had to happen."
St. Ambrose limited Holy Cross to 29.9% shooting for the game while hitting only 30.6% itself.
"It was just a gritty performance," Van Hauen said. "It’s the postseason and it doesn’t have to be pretty, just find a way."
Kylie Wroblewski led the Fighting Bees with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Martens finished with 12 and Stewart added 10.
Jayda Miller led Holy Cross (7-14) with 17 points in a game that was tight throughout.
St. Ambrose scored just two points over the final six minutes of the first half, allowing the Saints to erase a 24-16 deficit.
Holy Cross scored the final five points of the second quarter, tying the game at 26-26 at the break on a lay-in by Miller with :04 to go in the half.
A pair of baskets by Miller early in the third quarter left the Fighting Bees (12-7) in a 32-26 hole before St. Ambrose rallied, using seven points from Wroblewski and a basket by Martens to take a 35-32 lead with 3:26 to go in the quarter.
The teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 39-39, but St. Ambrose opened the final frame with a 10-2 run before Holy Cross rallied, pulling within 50-49 on a basket by Sara White with 1:01 remaining.