Group effort leads Bees to tourney rout

Forget about records. Don’t think about previous games.

The here and now was the only thing that mattered Tuesday night to the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team as it opened postseason play.

"We encouraged the players not to take anything for granted. The minute we do, we’re out," coach Ray Shovlain said.

The Fighting Bees got the message, overwhelming Calumet St. Joseph 82-46 in an opening-round game in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Lee Lohman Arena.

With an effort built on a foundation of defense, rebounding and teamwork, third-seeded St. Ambrose showed up with a laser-like focus on its opponent and never let up.

"It was classic Ambrose basketball," Shovlain said.

And, it was a collaborative effort.

Of the 15 players who saw at least five minutes of playing time, 13 scored, 12 grabbed rebounds and 10 recorded assists.