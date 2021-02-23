Group effort leads Bees to tourney rout

Forget about records. Don’t think about previous games.
The here and now was the only thing that mattered Tuesday night to the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team as it opened postseason play.
"We encouraged the players not to take anything for granted. The minute we do, we’re out," coach Ray Shovlain said.
The Fighting Bees got the message, overwhelming Calumet St. Joseph 82-46 in an opening-round game in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Lee Lohman Arena.
With an effort built on a foundation of defense, rebounding and teamwork, third-seeded St. Ambrose showed up with a laser-like focus on its opponent and never let up.
"It was classic Ambrose basketball," Shovlain said.
And, it was a collaborative effort.
Of the 15 players who saw at least five minutes of playing time, 13 scored, 12 grabbed rebounds and 10 recorded assists.
"We played the type of basketball we’ve been playing the past couple of weeks, bringing it all together at the right time," senior Michael Williams said. "Coach Ray talks about never letting up and we did a good job of that. There are good teams in this conference and there can’t be any let up now."
With the win, St. Ambrose will host a Thursday CCAC quarterfinal match-up against 11th-seeded Indiana Northwest, an 88-63 winner over sixth-seeded Trinity Christian.
The Fighting Bees limited the Crimson Wave to 26.8% shooting and benefited from a 55-25 rebounding advantage that included 15 offensive boards which led St. Ambrose to a 17-1 advantage in second-chance points.
“The guys responded the way we hoped they would," Shovlain said. “There was a real good focus right from the start."
St. Ambrose broke the game open with an 18-3 run over a six-minute stretch in the first half and then extended its lead to as many as 36 points by holding Calumet St. Joseph scoreless over the first nine minutes of the second half.
Williams scored eight of his 12 points and Ben Schols hit a pair of 3-point baskets during a run that began after a Daniel Carey jumper trimmed an early St. Ambrose lead to 19-14 with 9 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first half.
Lay-ups by Williams and Will Spriggs started the surge that the Crimson Wave couldn’t counter.
The Fighting Bees added 15 points to its 40-23 halftime margin during the opening minutes of half before Travis McBride ended the Calumet St. Joseph scoring drought with a 3-point basket with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.
“I thought our guys did a good job with our defensive rotations throughout most of the game and it was good to get a lot of contributions from a lot of guys," Shovlain said.
John Kerr led the Fighting Bees (15-5) with a 13-point game while Williams had nine rebounds to go with his 12 points.
Nathan Moeller contributed 10 of the 40 points St. Ambrose reserves scored in the game.
“It was good to get all those guys in and have them all help out the way they did," Williams said. “It gives us a game to build on as we get ready for the next one to keep things going."
Ion Falkner led Calumet St. Joseph (1-9) with a 19-point performance.