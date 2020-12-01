Hall driven to build off Team USA opportunity

While back home and working Tuesday, he also was left wondering what his future holds. He is hoping to hear from an NBA team and get an invitation to a preseason training camp. Most teams opened their camps on Tuesday.

If any NBA eyeballs were on him or intrigued by his efforts the last two weeks or his play last season in the G-League, he doesn't know. He said he is leaving that to his agent, Darrell Comer, who was responsible for getting Hall his first shot with USA Basketball.

Hall, though, is hoping that this opportunity at least opens some doors for him.

“I would assume so,” said Hall, who has NBA training camp experience and averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 39 G-League games last season for the Westchester Knicks. “I'm just trying to control what I can control, Like my dad always says, 'control the controllables.'”

With Team USA, Hall showed some versatility outside of his typical wing spot. When called upon Sunday, he filled in at point guard in a 99-59 victory over Bahamas. In nearly 25 minutes of action, he scored 12 points, handed out four assists, snared two rebounds and grabbed two steals.

In a different role Monday, he scored three points in about 13 minutes of action at the shooting guard spot.