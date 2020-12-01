Hall driven to build off Team USA opportunity

Tyler Hall had just finished a unique two-week experience with Team USA basketball.
He played in the team's two recent wins that assured the United States a spot in the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 by virtue of at least a top-three finish in FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Group D.
So you would expect the 23-year-old to at least take a little time enjoying the accomplishment despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, right?
Hardly.
When reached by phone Monday night after Team USA's 94-78 victory over Mexico at the Convention Center in Indianapolis, Hall was already in his car, heading for I-74 on his return back home to Rock Island.
“My choice,” he said of leaving teammates behind right after the game. “I would rather get home to have a productive day (Tuesday). I'll probably work out and lift some weights.”
No celebration? No recovery? No day off to bask in the accomplishment?
“Can't afford those right now,” he said honestly.
Guess the work ethic from having parents — Laura and Henry Hall — who are both coaches wore off on him.
Hall accomplished two things during his run with Team USA — working off rust from not playing competitively in over seven months and earning some exposure and game film that could help him set future endeavors.
While back home and working Tuesday, he also was left wondering what his future holds. He is hoping to hear from an NBA team and get an invitation to a preseason training camp. Most teams opened their camps on Tuesday.
If any NBA eyeballs were on him or intrigued by his efforts the last two weeks or his play last season in the G-League, he doesn't know. He said he is leaving that to his agent, Darrell Comer, who was responsible for getting Hall his first shot with USA Basketball.
Hall, though, is hoping that this opportunity at least opens some doors for him.
“I would assume so,” said Hall, who has NBA training camp experience and averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 39 G-League games last season for the Westchester Knicks. “I'm just trying to control what I can control, Like my dad always says, 'control the controllables.'”
With Team USA, Hall showed some versatility outside of his typical wing spot. When called upon Sunday, he filled in at point guard in a 99-59 victory over Bahamas. In nearly 25 minutes of action, he scored 12 points, handed out four assists, snared two rebounds and grabbed two steals.
In a different role Monday, he scored three points in about 13 minutes of action at the shooting guard spot.
He said feedback from his Team USA coaches — head coach Mike Fratello and assistants Othella Harrington and Joe Prunty — was positive.
“Coach trusted me at (point guard) and being able to be versatile, they told me that I did a great job and was able to step into any role they put me in,” said Hall. “They were proud of me for that and told me to keep going and keep improving. That's what I'm going to do.”
And that started on Tuesday. Even after the drive back home after a unique experience playing for his country.
Hall is hoping his phone rings soon with another NBA opportunity. But he won't just be sitting idly by waiting for that to happen. He will be working to make sure he is ready when it does.
