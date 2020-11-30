Hall helps USA qualify for FIBA AmeriCup 2022

A night after seeing heavy minutes, Tyler Hall was relegated to a lesser role on Monday evening as Team USA beat Mexico 94-78 in FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers action in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
The former Rock Island High School prep logged just shy of 14 minutes as a different cast stepped up in this game to carry the Americans. Hall finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting (1-2 on 3s) and a rebound. He had a minus-7 rating, the lowest of the 10 players to see the court for Team USA.
The different role on Monday didn't bother Hall, who only saw time at shooting guard after playing some point on Sunday.
"I've been on a lot of different teams and played a lot of different roles," Hall said. "I've been the main focal point of a team and played in games where I didn't even get on the floor. I'm used to it; I'm about winning anyway. It's just about taking the opportunity and running with it when you have it."
That he did on Sunday when he played a team-high 24 minutes, 41 seconds in the 99-59 victory over the Bahamas when he scored 12 points and dished out four assists.
As it turned out on Monday, USA coach Mike Fratello relied heavily on his starters and the return of an experienced Team USA player as the Americans moved to 4-0 after two of three two-game windows.
This victory assured the United States of its berth into the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 by virtue of at least a top-three finish in its FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Group D. The next window of games is scheduled for February.
"It was a huge win," Hall said of Monday's victory. "This definitely had some excitement built up to it before the game. We knew they were going to play hard, we knew they were a good team that was going to make runs. We just had to match their energy."
On Monday, four of five starters played roughly 26 minutes or more, accounting for 58 of the team's 94 points.
Only two reserves — forward Amile Jefferson (19:05) and guard Josh Magette (18:15) — played more minutes than Hall. Magette, who played in the February window but did not dress for Sunday's game because of an injury, scored 19 points. Jefferson led USA's scoring on Sunday with 17, but finished with just two on Monday.
"One of our point guards (Magette) was back healthy, so that was good to have him back there," Hall said. "I know he wanted to play. ... I don't think I got as many minutes, but I enjoyed it. Whatever role they put me in, I just tried to fit in and help us win."
Starter Yante Maten, a 6-foot-7 center who played collegiately at Georgia, led four players in double-figure scoring, finishing with a game-high 21 points. He started and played just under 21 minutes.
On Sunday, only two starters played more than 19 minutes as they accounted for 49 of the 99 points.
“I'll tell you how happy I am for that group of guys,” said Fratello after the victory. “Nobody had any idea what to expect when they came into this.”
Fratello praised the 13 players on his roster for dedicating themselves to the two-plus weeks of being in a bubble in Indianapolis yet still were able to “play basketball at such a high level.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!