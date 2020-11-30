Hall helps USA qualify for FIBA AmeriCup 2022

This victory assured the United States of its berth into the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 by virtue of at least a top-three finish in its FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Group D. The next window of games is scheduled for February.

"It was a huge win," Hall said of Monday's victory. "This definitely had some excitement built up to it before the game. We knew they were going to play hard, we knew they were a good team that was going to make runs. We just had to match their energy."

On Monday, four of five starters played roughly 26 minutes or more, accounting for 58 of the team's 94 points.

Only two reserves — forward Amile Jefferson (19:05) and guard Josh Magette (18:15) — played more minutes than Hall. Magette, who played in the February window but did not dress for Sunday's game because of an injury, scored 19 points. Jefferson led USA's scoring on Sunday with 17, but finished with just two on Monday.

"One of our point guards (Magette) was back healthy, so that was good to have him back there," Hall said. "I know he wanted to play. ... I don't think I got as many minutes, but I enjoyed it. Whatever role they put me in, I just tried to fit in and help us win."