Hall piles up minutes in Team USA's big victory

Tyler Hall said it never felt so good to be so tired.
“I’m exhausted,” said Hall Sunday evening after playing his first competitive basketball game since March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NBA’s G League, in which he was playing at the time.
There was good reason for that feeling, though. The former Rock Island High School standout played a key role in Team USA’s 99-59 victory over Bahamas in a FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers Group D game at the Convention Center in Indianapolis.
He led Team USA, playing 24 minutes, 41 seconds as he was one of only three on the team playing more than 23 minutes. He was also efficient in his time on the court. In addition to showing his shooting prowess from deep as he scored 12 points, dished out four assists, grabbed two rebounds and came up with two steals in the game.
“It feels great to get back out there, it’s been a long time,” said Hall, who as usual showed his shooting prowess by hitting four of six attempts from behind the 3-point line as he finished 4-of-7 from the field.
Hall ended up handling duties at both the point guard spot and shooting guard spots on Sunday in a big reserve role.
“I knew going in that I would probably have to back up the PG and one of our guards got in foul trouble,” he said. “Whatever I could do to contribute, I was up for.”
Getting time at both guard spots wasn’t so much of a surprise as was the amount of court time.
“I played both of those positions throughout the week (of practice),” said Hall. “At the beginning of the week, the coaches told us to learn more than one position in case something happens. I totally did that and was able to use that to my advantage.”
The Americans finished with five players in double-figure scoring as 11 of the 12 players to see the court cracked the scoring column. Team USA was led by Amile Jefferson’s double-double. The former Duke standout finished with game highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds.
But it was a complete team effort, according to Hall, as the Americans took advantage of their size inside (that led to a 55-32 rebounding edge) and the ability to kick the ball out for good perimeter looks. USA was 12-of-29 from deep with John Jenkins also going 4-of-6 on 3s.
“I thought we all played great collectively; the ball was moving and we were sharing it,” he said.
Team USA finished with 22 assists on 38 buckets and committed just seven turnovers in the game as the eight-man Bahamas team constantly switched defenses.
"I like the unselfishness that we played with and passing the ball to the open man," said Team USA coach Mike Fratello. "But for me, the players know this, I start at the defensive end, and we're doing well at the defensive end of the floor.”
Hall, being a tough critic of his own game, was content with his rust-shaking performance.
“I played well. There’s always things I can pick at when I’m talking about myself,” he said. “I just need to focus on really trying to play hard. … I don’t want to take these opportunities for granted because they can be stripped away from you as we’ve seen. I just tried to play hard and let the game come to me.”
Which is the same plan he has for Team USA’s second game in this window of qualifying. That comes Monday evening against Mexico at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
