Hall piles up minutes in Team USA's big victory

Getting time at both guard spots wasn’t so much of a surprise as was the amount of court time.

“I played both of those positions throughout the week (of practice),” said Hall. “At the beginning of the week, the coaches told us to learn more than one position in case something happens. I totally did that and was able to use that to my advantage.”

The Americans finished with five players in double-figure scoring as 11 of the 12 players to see the court cracked the scoring column. Team USA was led by Amile Jefferson’s double-double. The former Duke standout finished with game highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

But it was a complete team effort, according to Hall, as the Americans took advantage of their size inside (that led to a 55-32 rebounding edge) and the ability to kick the ball out for good perimeter looks. USA was 12-of-29 from deep with John Jenkins also going 4-of-6 on 3s.

“I thought we all played great collectively; the ball was moving and we were sharing it,” he said.

Team USA finished with 22 assists on 38 buckets and committed just seven turnovers in the game as the eight-man Bahamas team constantly switched defenses.