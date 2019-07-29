He grew up in the small village of Milan, Ill., and at some point during the upcoming basketball season Ethan Happ will be playing games in Milan, Italy. Quite a ride for the Rockridge and University of Wisconsin graduate.
After missing out on a chance to play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas earlier this month, Happ has agreed to a contract to begin his professional basketball career with the Olympiacos Piraeus in the Euroleague.
"I never thought about living in Greece and playing basketball in the Euroleague," Happ said. "I was thinking about playing in the NBA but I am grateful for this opportunity. It is pretty cool coming from a small town and now looking for an apartment in Athens. And to think, I played in Milan (Illinois) and now I will play in Milan (Italy)."
The path to Athens came together two weeks ago when Happ's agent called him to say Olympiacos coach David Blatt wanted to talk to Happ.
"I had never thought about playing in Europe," Happ said. "I thought I would play in the Summer League and be on a NBA training camp roster. Then, about two weeks ago I got the call from my agent. When I talked to coach Blatt things went really well and we started to send contract proposals back and forth.
"We came to an agreement. Now, I'm flying to Greece to have my physical and sign the final contract. I'll come back home for a few weeks and head back to Athens on the 20th (of August)."
Just about a month ago Happ was thinking only about becoming a Chicago Bull.
Some strong workouts with the Bulls after Happ was not picked in the NBA Draft had him believing he'd be playing in his home state. However, three days into practice for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Happ tweaked his back and was shut down by the Bulls.
"It was a weird thing because it was a move I have done a lot through the years," Happ said. "I shifted right to left and my back just locked up on me. I tried to do another rep and it didn't go well. In fact, I am still working on getting it completely right.
"The pain was so severe that I couldn't even think about going to Las Vegas. Eventually, when the pain started to go away I realized I was missing a great opportunity to show the Bulls what I can do."
Happ said the Bulls did not push him by the wayside. Instead, they asked him to return to the team's workouts in late August but the deal with Olympiacos came up and he took it.
"They wanted to evaluate me some more and I could have got to camp and there was talk of a two-way spot," Happ said, "but once this offer came up it was definitely something I could not pass up.
"I am not a believer in everything happens for a reason. I know my path might be different than what I thought it would be but I will put in the work, enjoy the grind and wake up today knowing I am still working to play at a higher level."
That does not mean Happ is making the trek to Greece with the mindset that he is playing for an NBA contract. His hope is that he will play well and win games for his team.
"I'm not going here to use this as a stepping stone," Happ said. "I just want to win games and win a European League championship. My goal is to play well and earn a big chunk of minutes."
And, if all goes well, Happ could join Rock Island graduates Pete Mickeal (2010) and Chasson Randle (2018) as Euroleague champions.
Happ, who will be teammates with former Illinois standout Brandon Paul, looks forward to working with his new coach. Blatt won a Euroleague title in 2014 and then coached the next two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to Europe.
"Coach Blatt has done this at the highest levels, so he knows the professional game very well," Happ said. "I'm not going there because I think that gives me a better chance to play in the NBA. I just want to listen to what he has to say and focus on winning games for him."