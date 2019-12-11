Hawkeye defense adds to a long day for Cyclones

AMES — Bill Fennelly and his Iowa State women’s basketball team walked away from Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday having learned a lesson or two.
A veteran Iowa team taught the young Cyclones about the value of experience, using a strong defensive effort to hold off ISU 75-69, and the Hawkeyes and Iowa staff showed compassion on a day when the Iowa State coach was on the bench following the death of his father, longtime Scott County Treasurer Bill Fennelly.
"The Iowa coaches, and their players, they couldn’t have been more gracious," Fennelly said. "Sometimes, this rivalry is known for having a little bit of an edge, but it’s much more than that. The story tonight should be about Iowa and how well they played."
The Hawkeye seniors completed a four-year sweep of Iowa State with the win, something no Iowa senior class had accomplished since the 1990-91 season.
"It’s been 30 years. This is a big deal for our program," said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, who prefaced her opening remarks by offering condolences to Fennelly, ISU assistant Billy Fennelly and the rest of the family.
The Hawkeyes reached that objective by pulling away from a 48-48 tie after three quarters.
A pair of baskets by Monika Czinano and a the third 3-point basket by Tomi Taiwo — who entered the game having hit just one 3-pointer in six attempts — pushed Iowa in front 55-48 with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining.
A 3-pointer by Makenzie Meyer and a free throw by Kathleen Doyle extended the Iowa advantage to 65-55 as the Hawkeyes limited Iowa State to one field goal over the first 5 1/2 minutes of the final quarter.
"They stayed up and guarded us hard," said ISU’s Ashley Joens, who led the Cyclones with 26 points. "And the shots, they just weren’t falling."
Iowa State shot just 31.9 percent for the game and showed some uncharacteristic struggles from 3-point range, hitting just 4-of-20 attempts.
Joens scored nine straight points to keep Iowa State within 68-64 with 40 seconds remaining in the game, but Meyer and Doyle finished things off at the free throw line.
Doyle collected 10 of her team-high 21 points at the line, while Meyer matched Taiwo’s production from behind the arc on her way to an 18-point game.
"This feels like such a good win because Iowa State is such a great program," Meyer said. "Winning at Hilton is never easy for the Hawkeyes."
Doyle said associate head coach Jan Jensen planted the seed for the idea of a career sweep of the Cyclones on the night when Iowa won a 2016 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"It was a black-out night and ‘Coach J’ said if we could do it once, we ought to be able to do it throughout our careers," Doyle said.
Fennelly said that experience seemed to matter most at critical moments Wednesday.
"They played like the experienced team they are," Fennelly said. "We did a good job of getting the game tied at the end of the third quarter, but we made a couple decisions, missed back-to-back lay-ups and the next thing you know, we’re down seven. I felt like our inexperience showed a little bit then."
Beyond Joens’ effort on 7-of-20 shooting, Iowa State (6-2) was helped by the first career double-double from Ines Nezerwa, who finished with 18 points and 10 boards.
Including a 20-point performance by Czinano, Iowa (7-2) had three players finish in double figures, and Amanda Ollinger grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to add to the issues the Cyclones weren’t able to counter on what Fennelly conceded was a challenging day, one helped by the support of others.
"In 86 years, my father lived a phenomenal life, and I’m sure he was up there somewhere tonight, yelling at me for not calling a timeout or making the right substitution like he always did," Fennelly said.
"… But I’ll always be able to cherish how long he was able to follow my career here at a place he truly loved and be there to enjoy so many special moments."