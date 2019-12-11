Hawkeye defense adds to a long day for Cyclones

Fennelly said that experience seemed to matter most at critical moments Wednesday.

"They played like the experienced team they are," Fennelly said. "We did a good job of getting the game tied at the end of the third quarter, but we made a couple decisions, missed back-to-back lay-ups and the next thing you know, we’re down seven. I felt like our inexperience showed a little bit then."

Beyond Joens’ effort on 7-of-20 shooting, Iowa State (6-2) was helped by the first career double-double from Ines Nezerwa, who finished with 18 points and 10 boards.

Including a 20-point performance by Czinano, Iowa (7-2) had three players finish in double figures, and Amanda Ollinger grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to add to the issues the Cyclones weren’t able to counter on what Fennelly conceded was a challenging day, one helped by the support of others.

"In 86 years, my father lived a phenomenal life, and I’m sure he was up there somewhere tonight, yelling at me for not calling a timeout or making the right substitution like he always did," Fennelly said.

"… But I’ll always be able to cherish how long he was able to follow my career here at a place he truly loved and be there to enjoy so many special moments."

