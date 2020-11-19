Hawkeye fans can purchase Carver cutouts

There may not be any fans in the stands at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this winter, but basketball and wrestling fans can still show their support for Hawkeye teams.

Similar to football season, Iowa is offering fans an opportunity to purchase fan cutouts that will be placed in the seats at the arena for games during the upcoming winter sports season.

Four options are being offered, priced at $35 for students, $50 for season ticket holders and $70 for fans who are not season ticket holders. The fourth option is priced at $250 and those cutouts will be autographed by coaches Tom Brands, Lisa Bluder or Fran McCaffery and will be mailed to the fan at the end of the season.

Iowa will donate 20 percent of the revenue from the cutouts to the University of Iowa Dance Marathon, which supports the work being done at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“At the end of the day, everything we do is for the families and the Stead Family Children’s Hospital,’’ UI Dance Marathon executive director Elizabeth Jackson said. “Our mission is to do as much as we can for them, but with everything going on that has been a challenge. This will help us continue to support our mission.’’