Hawkeye postponement was Bluder's decision

In Lisa Bluder’s mind, the risk was simply too great.
Instead of flying into Washington, D.C., and spending the night in an alternate hotel before taking the court to face Maryland on Thursday, the Iowa women’s basketball coach spent Wednesday explaining why the game between the Hawkeyes and Terrapins had been postponed.
“I would rather be cautious and safe than careless and regretful,’’ Bluder said during a video conference.
Bluder said recent unrest in the nation’s capital and upgraded security moved into place for Wednesday’s inauguration ceremonies only strengthened her desire to push for the postponement that was announced Tuesday night with the support of the Big Ten.
She said that while Maryland officials assured her that the surroundings would be safe, Bluder wasn’t comfortable sending her team into that environment and said took responsibility for the postponement.
“It was my decision, 100 percent,’’ Bluder said.
The conference will work with both schools to reschedule the game, but if an agreeable date cannot be found it will be declared a no contest.
Bluder said when the conference announced its revised schedule for the 2020-21 season, she thought it was unusual for a team to be asked to fly into Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.
When gunfire erupted during protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, it became more than a concern.
That concern was heightened when the hotel where the Hawkeyes were scheduled to stay informed Iowa it would have to relocate to another hotel because National Guard troops would be using the entire facility as part of expanded security that brought 25,000 troops into the city.
Bluder said even a portion of the second hotel was being used to house National Guard members who were being brought in to provide security at events surrounding the inauguration, which was taking place around 10 miles away from the Maryland campus in College Park, Md.
“Am I being cautious? Yes, I’m paid to play games. I understand that,’’ Bluder said. “I made this decision with the health and safety of my team and staff in mind.’’
Maryland officials assured Bluder that the area where the game scheduled for late Thursday afternoon was to be played would be safe.
“I understand that. They live in the area,’’ Bluder said. “Then when the hotel said they were being taken over by the National Guard. … Taking a group of young women into that area, to stay in a hotel with armed guards and other people coming into the area to possibly protest, it wasn’t something I want my players around.’’
Bluder said she discussed the situation with her team and while the Hawkeyes wanted to take the court against the seventh-ranked Terrapins and current Big Ten leaders, most understood Bluder’s position on the situation.
“As a mom, would I want my kids going into that? No, and as a coach, I made the same decision,’’ Bluder said. “I am responsible for the well-being of the team and the staff and that is the only thing this is based on.’’
The game was postponed hours after Iowa learned that its game on Sunday at Rutgers would not be played because of a COVID-19 situation that has forced the postponement of the last six games the Scarlet Knights were scheduled to play.
Including the postponement of a December game at Ohio State, Iowa now has had three of its 10 Big Ten road games postponed.
Bluder said she remains hopeful that the games can be made up, but acknowledges that playing them all might be too much to expect.
“I’m not confident that they will all be rescheduled, but we’re going to try,’’ Bluder said.
The back-to-back postponements leave Iowa with an eight-day gap in its schedule. Currently, the Hawkeyes’ next game is a home game scheduled for Jan. 28 against Northwestern.