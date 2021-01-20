Hawkeye postponement was Bluder's decision

Bluder said she discussed the situation with her team and while the Hawkeyes wanted to take the court against the seventh-ranked Terrapins and current Big Ten leaders, most understood Bluder’s position on the situation.

“As a mom, would I want my kids going into that? No, and as a coach, I made the same decision,’’ Bluder said. “I am responsible for the well-being of the team and the staff and that is the only thing this is based on.’’

The game was postponed hours after Iowa learned that its game on Sunday at Rutgers would not be played because of a COVID-19 situation that has forced the postponement of the last six games the Scarlet Knights were scheduled to play.

Including the postponement of a December game at Ohio State, Iowa now has had three of its 10 Big Ten road games postponed.

Bluder said she remains hopeful that the games can be made up, but acknowledges that playing them all might be too much to expect.

“I’m not confident that they will all be rescheduled, but we’re going to try,’’ Bluder said.

The back-to-back postponements leave Iowa with an eight-day gap in its schedule. Currently, the Hawkeyes’ next game is a home game scheduled for Jan. 28 against Northwestern.

