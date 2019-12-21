Hawkeye seniors step up in win over Drake

IOWA CITY — Seniority mattered Saturday night for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

Senior guards Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle combined for 43 points and 15 assists as the Hawkeyes finished off a 9-2 nonconference season with a 79-67 victory over Drake in a front of a crowd of 7,625 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"This was a good way to go into the Big Ten season, a good confidence boost," said Meyer, who led four Hawkeyes in double figures with a 24-point performance.

The Hawkeyes shot 53.6 percent for the game, recorded 20 assists on 30 baskets and turned 23 turnovers by the Bulldogs into 31 points, an effort that left coach Lisa Bluder more than pleased with where her team is positioned heading into the start of Big Ten play next weekend.

"That’s a good win over a good Drake team, a team that will be in the NCAA tourney again this year," Bluder said. "Given what we lost from a year ago, to go 9-2 in the nonconference and when you look at where we were when we lost at UNI (in November) and where we are now, there is a lot to feel good about."

Bluder liked the way her team balanced its inside and outside scoring, something Meyer views as a byproduct of Iowa’s chemistry.