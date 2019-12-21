Hawkeye seniors step up in win over Drake

IOWA CITY — Seniority mattered Saturday night for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
Senior guards Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle combined for 43 points and 15 assists as the Hawkeyes finished off a 9-2 nonconference season with a 79-67 victory over Drake in a front of a crowd of 7,625 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"This was a good way to go into the Big Ten season, a good confidence boost," said Meyer, who led four Hawkeyes in double figures with a 24-point performance.
The Hawkeyes shot 53.6 percent for the game, recorded 20 assists on 30 baskets and turned 23 turnovers by the Bulldogs into 31 points, an effort that left coach Lisa Bluder more than pleased with where her team is positioned heading into the start of Big Ten play next weekend.
"That’s a good win over a good Drake team, a team that will be in the NCAA tourney again this year," Bluder said. "Given what we lost from a year ago, to go 9-2 in the nonconference and when you look at where we were when we lost at UNI (in November) and where we are now, there is a lot to feel good about."
Bluder liked the way her team balanced its inside and outside scoring, something Meyer views as a byproduct of Iowa’s chemistry.
"We have a lot of unselfish players," Meyer said. "If we’re open, our teammates are going to find each other. We have a lot of confidence in each other and it’s showing."
Iowa secured its 17th win in its last 18 games against Drake in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Kathleen Doyle beat the shot clock with a 3-point basket to extend a 70-64 lead, swiped a pass on the ensuing possession and scored on the break away to leave the Hawkeyes in front 75-64 with 2 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the game.
"That 3-pointer with around three minutes left, I felt like that was the dagger," Bluder said.
Doyle’s contributions extended beyond the 19 points she scored.
She was Iowa’s primary defender on Becca Hittner.
The Drake senior needed less than 3 1/2 minutes to score nine of the Bulldogs’ first 11 points, but she mustered just seven more points the rest of the game.
"We just tried to get up in them and make them uncomfortable a little bit," Doyle said. "Making completing those threading-the-needle passes a little harder helped us out."
The Hawkeyes helped themselves with a pair of runs in the second quarter to erase a 17-14 lead Drake held after the first.
Monika Czinano scored five of her 17 points during a 12-2 run which pushed Iowa in front to stay, taking a 24-19 lead following a 3-point basket by Alexis Sevillian with 6:47 to go in the second quarter.
Drake pulled within 26-25 on a basket by Monica Burich with 3:14 remaining in the half, but Iowa closed the half on a run of 11 unanswered points to build a 37-25 lead by halftime.
"The last minute of the first half, things started to get away from us a bit," Bulldogs coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "It put us in a tough spot."
Drake pulled within 52-51 on a pair of Kierra Collier free throws with 2:32 left in the third quarter, but baskets by Makenzie Meyer and Sevillian allowed Iowa to maintain a lead of four to six points before Doyle delivered her dagger.
"They had some players step up in the fourth quarter and knock down some big shots when they needed them and while we had the right players taking shots, we missed a few and didn’t answer the way we needed to," Baranczyk said.
Sara Rhine and Hittner led Drake, finishing with 17 and 16 points as the Bulldogs (7-4) lost their second straight game.
"We needed to get a couple of other players involved," Baranczyk said. "This is a game we can learn from."