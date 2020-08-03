Hawkeye women add sharpshooter

Iowa added a record-setting sharpshooter to its 2022 women’s basketball recruiting class on Monday.
Taylor McCabe, a 5-foot-9 guard who rewrote Nebraska state high school record books last season as a sophomore at Fremont High School, announced on Twitter her plans to join the Hawkeyes.
“Extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Iowa,’’ McCabe wrote.
Iowa anticipated having three available scholarships for its 2022 recruiting class and was seeking a strong shooting guard to fill the final vacancy in the class.
Hawkeye coaches found what they were looking for in McCabe.
She shot 42 percent from 3-point range last season while knocking down a Class A state all-time best 107 shots from behind the arc.
McCabe averaged 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for an 18-7 team which reached the state tournament semifinals in Nebraska’s large-school classification.
In reaching her final decision, McCabe ultimately selected Iowa over offers from a pair of instate programs, Nebraska and Creighton.
The success the Hawkeyes have had over the past two decades under coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa’s up-tempo brand of basketball factored in McCabe’s final decision.
“Their style really fits me perfectly. I’m a bit smaller of a guard and they’ve had success with smaller guards before,'' McCabe told the Lincoln Journal Star.
"They like to play fast and they needed a shooter and I was like, 'Yeah, I can do that.'’’
She also held offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Drake, Colorado State, South Dakota State, Kansas City, Omaha and Colgate.
McCabe was named to the five-player super-state all-state girls basketball team chosen by the Lincoln Journal Star and was also named to the publication’s five-player Class A all-state first team.
In receiving that honor, McCabe’s prep coach at Fremont described her as a complete player.
“We talked about not putting your leading scorer on the other team’s best player just so they can focus on their own scoring, but Taylor is one that wanted to play against the other team’s top player,’’ Fremont coach Kelly Flynn told the Journal Star.
McCabe has spent the summer playing for the Ames-based All-Iowa Attack, where she was teammates in the AAU program with three other players who have announced intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes.
Iowa previously picked up commitments from the Attack’s Sydney Afforter, a guard from Marist High School in Chicago who is part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class, and its other two 2022 recruits, wing Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington and forward Jada Gyamfi, a former Urbandale prep who will compete next season for Johnston.
