Hawkeye women add sharpshooter

“Their style really fits me perfectly. I’m a bit smaller of a guard and they’ve had success with smaller guards before,'' McCabe told the Lincoln Journal Star.

"They like to play fast and they needed a shooter and I was like, 'Yeah, I can do that.'’’

She also held offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Drake, Colorado State, South Dakota State, Kansas City, Omaha and Colgate.

McCabe was named to the five-player super-state all-state girls basketball team chosen by the Lincoln Journal Star and was also named to the publication’s five-player Class A all-state first team.

In receiving that honor, McCabe’s prep coach at Fremont described her as a complete player.

“We talked about not putting your leading scorer on the other team’s best player just so they can focus on their own scoring, but Taylor is one that wanted to play against the other team’s top player,’’ Fremont coach Kelly Flynn told the Journal Star.

McCabe has spent the summer playing for the Ames-based All-Iowa Attack, where she was teammates in the AAU program with three other players who have announced intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa previously picked up commitments from the Attack’s Sydney Afforter, a guard from Marist High School in Chicago who is part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class, and its other two 2022 recruits, wing Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington and forward Jada Gyamfi, a former Urbandale prep who will compete next season for Johnston.

