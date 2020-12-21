Hawkeye women focus on defense, boards

With its game against Ohio State postponed last weekend, self-improvement became the practice focus for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

A lot of defense.

A lot of rebounding.

“All of the things we need to work on to get better,’’ guard Caitlin Clark said. “We know that we can do a lot of good things on offense. We also know that we have to get better on the defensive end.’’

While Iowa is scoring 89.6 points per game, only seven NCAA Division I teams are allowing more than the 84.4 points per game the Hawkeyes give up on the other end of the floor.

“We put a lot of focus on defense this week,’’ forward McKenna Warnock said. “Opponents have exploited us the last couple of games. We are trying to find that passion to play defense all the time. Communication is important.’’

Playing for the first time since a Dec. 12 loss at Michigan State, the Hawkeyes host Western Illinois at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coach Lisa Bluder said her 4-1 team is eager to move beyond the only blemish on its record.