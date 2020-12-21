Hawkeye women focus on defense, boards

With its game against Ohio State postponed last weekend, self-improvement became the practice focus for the Iowa women’s basketball team.
A lot of defense.
A lot of rebounding.
“All of the things we need to work on to get better,’’ guard Caitlin Clark said. “We know that we can do a lot of good things on offense. We also know that we have to get better on the defensive end.’’
While Iowa is scoring 89.6 points per game, only seven NCAA Division I teams are allowing more than the 84.4 points per game the Hawkeyes give up on the other end of the floor.
“We put a lot of focus on defense this week,’’ forward McKenna Warnock said. “Opponents have exploited us the last couple of games. We are trying to find that passion to play defense all the time. Communication is important.’’
Playing for the first time since a Dec. 12 loss at Michigan State, the Hawkeyes host Western Illinois at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Coach Lisa Bluder said her 4-1 team is eager to move beyond the only blemish on its record.
“Our team is anxious to play. It feels like it has been forever since we played and that’s a long time to sit on a loss,’’ Bluder said. “Whenever you lose a game, you want to get back out there right away.’’
When the match-up with the Buckeyes was called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Ohio State program, Bluder said Iowa coaches tried without success to find a nonconference opponent to fill the date.
When that didn’t happen, the Hawkeyes turned their attention to the Leathernecks, the only opponent Iowa will face in an 18-day span, and concentrating on areas where Iowa must improve once it returns to Big Ten play.
“We have a lot of things to work on. It’s still early in the season and there is still a lot of room to improve,’’ Bluder said.
Clark, who now leads the nation in scoring at 29.8 points per game, concentrated on improving ball security and her defensive skill.
“I’m kind of susceptible to turnovers,’’ Clark said. “I like to play fast, and I’m kind of a risk taker. I know I could put teammates in a better position. Defense is another one. I could lockdown on defense better for sure.’’
