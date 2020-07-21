Hawkeye women gain in-state commitment

Iowa continues to build its 2022 women’s basketball recruiting class close to home.

Jada Gyamfi, a 6-foot-2 forward who earned all-state recognition last season at Urbandale but will play for defending Iowa Class 5A state champion Johnston next season, made a verbal commitment Tuesday to join the Hawkeyes.

Gyamfi announced her decision on social media.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa to continue my academic and basketball career,’’ Gyamfi wrote on Twitter. “Big thanks to my family, coaches and teammates for always supporting me. Go Hawks.’’

Gyamfi is the second in-state player from the Class of 2022 to commit to the Iowa program.

Hannah Stuelke, a 6-0 wing player from Cedar Rapids Washington, announced her commitment to Iowa shortly after completing her freshman season at the high school level in March, 2019.

Gyamfi and Stuelke are currently teammates on the All-Iowa Attack AAU program, part of a team which also includes a member of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class, 5-11 wing Sydney Affolter of Marist High School in Chicago.