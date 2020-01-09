Hawkeye women hold off Terrapins

"I feel like I’ve been struggling with my confidence all year, but today, I felt good and my teammates gave that to me, believed in me," Sevillian said.

Bluder said the shots set the tone for a strong finish by Iowa.

"They were baskets we needed and she knocked them down," Bluder said. "I felt like as a team we played well in the final 3 1/2 minutes, scored 12 points, went 7-of-8 at the line and did the things we had to do to win the game. (Sevillian’s) baskets, they made us feel more comfortable."

Sevillian, who finished with 15 points, strung together five points midway through the second quarter as well after Iowa opened the game with a 9-of-11 start from the field.

Her 3-pointer with 6:14 to go in the half extended an Iowa lead to 38-24.

"It looked for a while like it was going to be an offensive shootout, but then the defenses took over for both teams," Bluder said.

Sevillian’s basket from behind the arc also proved to be the Hawkeyes’ final field goal for the next 8:18, a drought that allowed the Terrapins to regain the lead midway through the third quarter.