Hawkeye women open Big Ten 'ahead of schedule'

IOWA CITY — Iowa enters the Big Ten women’s basketball season "ahead of schedule," from the perspective of coach Lisa Bluder.
"To be 9-2 at this point with so many young players stepping into new roles feels good," Bluder said. "I feel like we’ve steadily improved and we’re playing with good confidence right now."
Bluder likes the balance she has seen develop as the Hawkeyes have worked their way through the nonconference schedule while shifting to an offense that is built around the strength of the backcourt.
Makenzie Meyer, Kathleen Doyle and Monika Czinano all average between 15-16 points per game as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 1 p.m. Big Ten opener at Nebraska.
"I feel like we are in a position where we can take whatever the defense is giving us," Bluder said. “I have such good confidence in our 3-point shooters and I have such good confidence in our inside game. Ideally, that’s the way it should be. It’s not one dimensional, and I’m really happy with that."
Bluder also likes the growth she has seen from her team defensively over the past month.
"Since losing at UNI, we’ve definitely improved on the defensive end, and I think we’ve continued to learn from one game to the next," she said. "We’ve done a good job of coming together as a team."
Bluder believes the foreign trip Iowa took in August has facilitated that as well.
"Our players had a chance to spend a lot of time together and get to know each other," she said. "That trip came at a good time for our program, with three newcomers in the lineup and a good number of newcomers stepping into important roles on this team."
The Hawkeyes will be facing a Cornhuskers team that is off to a 10-1 start and has been led by Leigha Brown, who averages 14.7 points per game.
Meyer, who leads Iowa at 15.9 points per game, said last Saturday’s 79-67 victory over Drake gives the Hawkeyes momentum heading into the conference season.
"The Big Ten is a really competitive conference, and this is a big boost," Meyer said. "There are some really good teams out there, so to go 9-2 in our nonconference and to be playing the way we have been playing, I think it gives our team a lot of confidence."
Iowa and Nebraska are among nine Big Ten teams to make it through the nonconference portion of their schedule with at least nine victories and two or fewer losses.
The Cornhuskers join Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers in opening the year at 10-1.
"We’re going to see a lot of good teams in the Big Ten," Czinano said. "The schedule we’ve played so far, it’s done a good job of preparing us for what we’re going to see the rest of the way. We’ve seen good competition, and we’re going to see even more now."