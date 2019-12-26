Hawkeye women open Big Ten 'ahead of schedule'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bluder believes the foreign trip Iowa took in August has facilitated that as well.

"Our players had a chance to spend a lot of time together and get to know each other," she said. "That trip came at a good time for our program, with three newcomers in the lineup and a good number of newcomers stepping into important roles on this team."

The Hawkeyes will be facing a Cornhuskers team that is off to a 10-1 start and has been led by Leigha Brown, who averages 14.7 points per game.

Meyer, who leads Iowa at 15.9 points per game, said last Saturday’s 79-67 victory over Drake gives the Hawkeyes momentum heading into the conference season.

"The Big Ten is a really competitive conference, and this is a big boost," Meyer said. "There are some really good teams out there, so to go 9-2 in our nonconference and to be playing the way we have been playing, I think it gives our team a lot of confidence."

Iowa and Nebraska are among nine Big Ten teams to make it through the nonconference portion of their schedule with at least nine victories and two or fewer losses.

The Cornhuskers join Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers in opening the year at 10-1.

"We’re going to see a lot of good teams in the Big Ten," Czinano said. "The schedule we’ve played so far, it’s done a good job of preparing us for what we’re going to see the rest of the way. We’ve seen good competition, and we’re going to see even more now."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.