Hawkeye women remain a work in progress

IOWA CITY – Lisa Bluder likes the intensity she regularly sees on the practice court as her 21st Iowa women’s basketball team prepares for the start of the upcoming season.
The Hawkeye coach just doesn’t know for certain yet when that season will start, where it will begin or who the opponent might be.
Iowa can open its 2020-21 season as early as Nov. 25 but like the young team Bluder coaches, the Hawkeyes’ schedule remains a work in progress.
“It is what it is. We just have to be ready for everybody,’’ Bluder said Monday at Iowa’s preseason media day.
What Bluder does know is that Iowa will play a Big Ten schedule expanding from 18 to 20 games this season and has hopes of including in-state opponents Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Drake on a nonconference schedule that will include Western Illinois and possibly one other opponent as part of a season culminating with a league tournament played one week later than it has been in past years.
Many details are still being worked out, but the uncertainty hasn’t seemed to faze Hawkeye players.
“I’m really happy with our team’s commitment and their attention to detail of focusing and not worrying about the unknown,’’ Bluder said. “Instead, they’re preparing like the Big Ten Tournament is tomorrow.’’
Iowa returns just two starters from last season’s 23-7 team and finds itself trying to replace the Big Ten player of the year for the second straight preseason.
Junior post player Monika Czinano helped solve that question a year ago, averaging 16 points and ranking second in the nation with a shooting touch of 67.9 percent while settling into a position two-time Big Ten player of the year Megan Gustafson had filled.
Bluder said Czinano has continued to progress as the leader of a frontcourt which will likely include McKenna Warnock at power forward, counted on to help replace the 8.4 rebounds per game provided last season by Amanda Ollinger.
“McKenna rebounds well, can really be physical inside, but also brings people out to defend her three-point shooting so she can really stretch a defense,’’ Bluder said.
Warnock was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team last season and has shown growth in her game that Bluder said has been mirrored by sophomores Gabbie Marshall, Megan Meyer and Kate Martin.
“All of our returners have made significant progress,’’ Bluder said.
Senior guard Alexis Sevillian joins Czinano as the only other returning starter from a team which last year used the grit and energy of point guard Kathleen Doyle to craft a 14-4 record and third-place finish in the Big Ten.
Doyle was named the Big Ten player of the year while averaging 18.1 points a year ago, but Bluder is more curious to see who will emerge to provide the intangibles Doyle brought to the court.
“What I’m really missing the most right now is that emotional leadership. You know, Kathleen just wore her heart on her sleeve,’’ Bluder said. “A lot of times as a point guard a lot of people feed off of your energy and she just brought that all the time, in practice, in games, so other people are having to step up in that role.’’
Bluder is looking for leadership from the team’s three captains, Sevillian, Martin and senior Zion Sanders and she expects early contributions from four freshmen who made up a recruiting class which ranked 17th nationally.
Caitlin Clark, a McDonald’s all-American and Iowa player of the year last season for West Des Moines Dowling, will take over the point guard role Doyle filled and Bluder said she adds more than a talent who averaged 33.7 points per game last season.
“You better be ready to guard her when she crosses the half-court line. She has tremendous range, but her passing gets overlooked,’’ Bluder said. “We have had so many ‘oh, wow’ moments in practice already – highlight-type passes. … I think people overlook how good of a passer she is because she’s such a tremendous scorer.’’
Bluder said freshman center Sharon Goodman from Lime Springs, Iowa, has competed on even terms with Czinano during preseason practices and will complement what guard Lauren Jensen and forward Shateah Wetering bring to the court.
The development of the eight freshmen and sophomores on the Hawkeye roster will likely determine just what type of a season Iowa ultimately has.
“In a lot of ways, we’re a very young team,’’ Bluder said. “We’re optimistic, but we also realize what other people in the Big Ten have returning and that they are senior-dominated teams and we’re not.’’
