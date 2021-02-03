Hawkeye women seek signature win

With four of its next six games against opponents ranked in this week’s Associated Press top 25, the Iowa women’s basketball team takes the court Thursday at Ohio State on the hunt.

The Hawkeyes are on the prowl for a signature victory in the 5 p.m. game against the 11th-ranked Buckeyes.

“We’ve proven that we can play with top-25 teams. Now, we’ve got to take that next step and win against that level of opponent," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ve got to find a way get some of those games."

The Hawkeyes will have ample opportunities.

Iowa hosts 17th-ranked Indiana at 1 p.m. on Sunday and has games remaining on its schedule at Indiana and at home against 13th-ranked Michigan.

Bluder said Wednesday that Iowa continues to work toward rescheduling a road game at 10th-ranked Maryland as well.

“I think getting a marquee win is really important, not just for the NCAA tournament possibilities but for the seed that you might have in that situation,’’ Bluder said.

Three of the blemishes on Iowa’s 10-4 record this season have come against rated opponents, twice to 22nd-ranked Northwestern and in an 84-82 overtime loss to Ohio State on Jan. 13 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.