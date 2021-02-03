Hawkeye women seek signature win

With four of its next six games against opponents ranked in this week’s Associated Press top 25, the Iowa women’s basketball team takes the court Thursday at Ohio State on the hunt.
The Hawkeyes are on the prowl for a signature victory in the 5 p.m. game against the 11th-ranked Buckeyes.
“We’ve proven that we can play with top-25 teams. Now, we’ve got to take that next step and win against that level of opponent," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ve got to find a way get some of those games."
The Hawkeyes will have ample opportunities.
Iowa hosts 17th-ranked Indiana at 1 p.m. on Sunday and has games remaining on its schedule at Indiana and at home against 13th-ranked Michigan.
Bluder said Wednesday that Iowa continues to work toward rescheduling a road game at 10th-ranked Maryland as well.
“I think getting a marquee win is really important, not just for the NCAA tournament possibilities but for the seed that you might have in that situation,’’ Bluder said.
Three of the blemishes on Iowa’s 10-4 record this season have come against rated opponents, twice to 22nd-ranked Northwestern and in an 84-82 overtime loss to Ohio State on Jan. 13 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes’ other loss came in a four-point game at Michigan State in its first Big Ten road test of the season.
“That’s one we’d certainly like to have back,’’ Bluder said. “We’re a different team now.’’
The Buckeyes will be a different team than the one Iowa led until the final minutes of regulation last month.
Forward Dorka Juhasz, who averages 14.9 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes, did not play in the game at Iowa and since her return, Ohio State reeled off three wins of its own over rated opponents before losing 69-57 on Monday night at Northwestern.
With Juhasz back on the court, all five Buckeye starters average in double figures for a team that is off to a 10-2 start.
“You can’t really help on defense because there isn’t anybody that you can leave,’’ Bluder said.
Juhasz said following Monday’s loss that the Buckeyes will need to move beyond a slow start and the 28% shooting that led to Ohio State’s second loss of the season.
“We have to forget all the bad negative energy and make sure we prepare because Iowa is a really tough game,’’ Juhasz said. “Without that mentality, it will be hard to win.’’