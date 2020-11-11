Hawkeye women sign top-20 class

It’s becoming a habit Lisa Bluder would like to continue.
The Iowa women’s basketball program signed its second straight recruiting class ranked in the top 20 in the country on Wednesday, signing three players to national letters of intent.
Guard Sydney Affolter, forward AJ Ediger and forward/center Addison O’Grady make up a 2021 recruiting class that is rated by espnW/ Hoop Gurlz as the nation’s 20th-best collection of recruits.
“This makes back-to-back top-20 ranked recruiting classes and that bodes well for the future of Iowa basketball,’’ Bluder said. “These three women will make great Hawkeyes in every realm, athletically, academically and socially.’’
After welcoming three in-state players in a 2020 recruiting class which ranked 17th nationally, Iowa’s 2021 signings are a geographically diverse group.
Affolter is a three-time all-state selection from Chicago Marist, Ediger is a top-50 recruit nationally from Hamilton High School in Hudsonville, Mich., and O’Grady is a returning all-state pick from a Grandview High School team in Aurora, Colo., that has won a pair of state championships in the past three years.
Bluder likes the versatility Affolter brings to the program. At 5-foot-11, she can fit the lineup at any spot ranging from point guard to power forward.
“She plays the game with a grit that is fun to coach and exciting to watch. She’ll be a multidimensional threat,’’ Bluder said.
Affolter, whose older brother Trey is a sophomore on the basketball team at St. Ambrose, averaged 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game last season for Marist.
She spent the summer playing for the All-Iowa Attack AAU program, part of a team which finished 48-0.
Ediger was named to the 16-player Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Best of the Best team as a sophomore at Hamilton.
A 6-2 forward, Ediger was also regarded as a Division I volleyball prospect but ultimately chose basketball and has impressed Bluder with her athleticism and ability to create a difficult match-up because she can both post up and play facing the basket.
Ediger averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game last season for her west Michigan prep program.
O’Grady brings a well-rounded game to Iowa as well.
“Addison is a strong post player that not only embraces the contact on the block but has the agility and ability to play on the perimeter,’’ Bluder said. “I think she has only begun to scratch the surface of her potential and I am looking forward to watching her grow and mature in our post system.’’
At 6-4, O’Grady averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game as a junior while creating a physical presence on the court.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!