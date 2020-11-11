Hawkeye women sign top-20 class

“She plays the game with a grit that is fun to coach and exciting to watch. She’ll be a multidimensional threat,’’ Bluder said.

Affolter, whose older brother Trey is a sophomore on the basketball team at St. Ambrose, averaged 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game last season for Marist.

She spent the summer playing for the All-Iowa Attack AAU program, part of a team which finished 48-0.

Ediger was named to the 16-player Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Best of the Best team as a sophomore at Hamilton.

A 6-2 forward, Ediger was also regarded as a Division I volleyball prospect but ultimately chose basketball and has impressed Bluder with her athleticism and ability to create a difficult match-up because she can both post up and play facing the basket.

Ediger averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game last season for her west Michigan prep program.

O’Grady brings a well-rounded game to Iowa as well.