Hawkeye women, Wolverines delayed

The women's basketball game between Iowa and Michigan scheduled for this afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been delayed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Whether or not the Hawkeyes and Wolverines will play their only scheduled meeting of the season later today has not yet been determined.

Things came to a halt at Carver-Hawkeye Arena about 45 minutes prior to the scheduled 3:30 p.m. tipoff, with Iowa players returning to the locker room after beginning pregame warm-ups and Michigan players never making it to the court.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder brought her team together at the edge of the court, talked with the Hawkeyes and the group that retreated up the tunnel that leads to the Iowa locker room.

Doors to the arena were locked around 3 p.m. and shortly after, Iowa issued a statement indicating that the game's start had been delayed.

"Both institutions have decided to delay the game in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols and will play later today if possible,'' according to the statement.

"If the game is not played today, the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the contest.''