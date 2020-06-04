Hawkeyes' Bluder misses putting eyes on recruits

"She has great shooting range, is excellent off the dribble and is an excellent passer," Bluder said.

Players returning from last season’s 24-7 team are scheduled to join them by Saturday in preparation for start of workouts on June 15.

"As much as anything, we’re excited about having the chance to be together again," Bluder said. "… We’re looking forward to having things get a little closer to being back to normal, getting back to work, taking on the strength and conditioning aspects and eventually playing basketball again."

Bluder expects that to help the Hawkeyes move forward after having the 2019-20 season come to an abrupt end in the middle of a practice session on March 12.

"We had had four really great practices that week and were getting ready for the NCAA pairings to come out. We were in a good spot and all of a sudden it was over," Bluder said. "That was tough to take."

In a little over a week, Iowa will push forward.

The four newcomers form a recruiting class ranked in the top-20 nationally and will begin then to work with a group of returning Hawkeyes that includes starters Alexis Sevillian and Monika Czinano.

"We have high hopes and aspirations for this group," Bluder said. "Our freshmen, they have the bases covered from a position standpoint and can play anywhere from one through five. Putting it all together is the challenge, and it’s going to be fun. It always is."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.