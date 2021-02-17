Hawkeyes' Clark focused on growth, not honors

While Lisa Bluder hasn’t run out of ways yet to describe what Caitlin Clark brings to the Iowa women’s basketball team, she also hasn’t run out of ways she believes Clark can grow her game.
“She’s a special player, but the thing that excites me is that I believe there are a number of ways she can continue to get better,’’ Bluder said.
The Hawkeye coach declined to get into specifics, but coming off of three-straight 30-point games Clark has some ideas of her own as she prepares for Iowa’s 3 p.m. home game Thursday against Penn State.
The Big Ten’s scoring leader starts with reducing turnovers, and offers a list that includes developing more consistency offensively and in the way she operates the Iowa offense.
“The biggest thing is turnovers. They’ve become an issue at times and a lot of them have been unforced errors that don’t need to happen,’’ Clark said Wednesday, referencing her average of 5.1 per game. “Sometimes, it has been traveling, there have been too many offensive fouls lately, things that I need to clean up.’’
The 6-foot point guard sees room to improve her decision making as well as the Hawkeyes (11-6, 7-6 Big Ten) return to action for the first time since Clark collected a career-high 39 points in an 88-81 victory at Nebraska one week ago.
“I feel like I’m getting better with running our offense, but there is always room to improve,’’ Clark said.
Bluder has no qualms with the contributions Clark is making.
Her scoring average of 26.6 points per game is one-half point better than Naz Hillmon of Michigan at the top of the Big Ten charts and her conference-leading average of 6.6 assists per game is nearly one better than the 5.7 per game Jasmine Powell gives Minnesota.
Clark is also fourth in the Big Ten with an 83.2-percent touch at the foul line, is second in the league with an average of 3.4 3-point field goals per game and third in the league with a shooting touch of 37 percent from 3-point range.
She has scored at least 30 points seven times this season, tying her for the most in the NCAA this season, and with 10 rebounds to go with her 39 points against the Cornhuskers she has recorded double-doubles six times.
A 10-time recipient of Big Ten freshman of the week honors, Clark was recognized as the national freshman of the week for the second time this season on Tuesday.
Clark said she doesn’t spend much time thinking about the accolades, preferring to concentrate on the Hawkeyes’ win total as they prepare for the Nittany Lions and road game Sunday at Indiana.
“I don’t look at it too much,’’ Clark said. “It’s just one or two persons’ opinion. You can’t get too wrapped up in it, but honors do showcase the program on a national level.’’