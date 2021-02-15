Hawkeyes' Clark hauls in Big Ten honors

After scoring a career-high 39 points in a win at Nebraska on Thursday, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shared Big Ten women's basketball player of the week honors and tied a Big Ten record by being named the conference's freshman of the week for the 10th time.

Clark was recognized for putting together her third consecutive and seventh 30-point game of the season in the win over the Cornhuskers. Her seven 30-point games are tied for the most among an NCAA Division I player this season.

The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines has now been named the conference player of the week four times, sharing this week's award with Imani Lewis of Wisconsin.

She has won freshman of the week honors 10 times in the 12 weeks the Big Ten has presented the award. The latter ties Clark with Nebraska's Jessica Shepard in the 2015-16 season for being the most frequent recipient of that honor.

As Iowa prepares for a 3 p.m. home game Thursday against Penn State, Clark currently sits third on Iowa's all-time freshman scoring list with 451 points. Jamie Printy tops that list with 501 points. Ally Disterhoft is second with 474.

