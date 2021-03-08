Hawkeyes' Clark is Big Ten's top freshman

There was little doubt.
After being named the Big Ten freshman of the week a record 13 times in the 15 weeks the conference presented the honor, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named Monday as the Big Ten freshman of the year.
Conference coaches and media panel both unanimously named the Hawkeye guard who leads the nation in scoring as a first team all-Big Ten selection, a first for an Iowa freshman, and she was joined in receiving first-team honors by teammate Monika Czinano.
Clark became the sixth Hawkeye to be named as the Big Ten’s top freshman – the first since Jaime Printy in 2010 -- following a superlative-filled freshman season.
“In four years, I’m going to use every adjective to describe her,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said around the midpoint of her team’s 15-8 season which continues with an 8 p.m. match-up with Purdue on Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament.
There wasn’t much the 6-foot guard from West Des Moines Dowling didn’t do for the Hawkeyes.
She leads Division I women’s basketball with a scoring average of 27.4 points per game, 92 3-point baskets, 631 total points and an average of four 3-point baskets per game.
One of only five Hawkeyes and the only freshman to score 600 points in a season, Clark also shares the ball.
She is currently fourth in the country with an average of 6.9 assists per game.
In her 19 games against Big Ten opponents, Clark averaged 27.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 3-point baskets per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.
She scored at least 30 points in 11 games, including nine against Big Ten competition, and crafted eight other 20-point performances.
Czinano, who leads the country with 65.7-percent shooting touch from the field, earned first-team all-Big Ten recognition for a second straight season.
The 6-3 junior averaged 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during Iowa’s 11-8 Big Ten season. She topped 20 points four times, including scoring a career-high 34 points in a Jan. 28 game against Northwestern.
Clark, who was also became the first Hawkeye selected to the league’s all-freshman team since Kathleen Doyle in 2017, was one of three unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selections by both league coaches and the media.
Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon of Michigan and Ashley Owusu from Big Ten regular-season champion Maryland were listed on every ballot by both groups. Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes was also unanimously named to the first team by the media panel.
Both groups selected Veronia Burton of Northwestern as the Big Ten defensive player of the year, Maddie Burke of Penn State as the sixth player of the year and named Cedar Rapids native Brenda Frese of Maryland as the Big Ten coach of the year.
Iowa’s Kate Martin and Illinois’ Eva Rubin were among Big Ten sportsmanship award selections.