Hawkeyes' Clark ready for new beginning

Clark is ready to accumulate as many of those experiences as she can.

“I have high goals for myself, I always have,’’ Clark said. “I expect to be able to do the things I am capable of doing to help the team, whether that is scoring, passing, defending, whatever it takes.’’

Teammates have seen that willingness in practice as the Hawkeyes have worked toward the start of a unique season that has the start of Big Ten play 11 days away.

Senior Alexis Sevillian said it has been enjoyable watching Clark get accustomed to her new surroundings and team.

“For a player who has the type of experiences she has had, it would be easy for them to be cocky about themselves, but that’s not Caitlin,’’ Sevillian said. “She is truly a team player and wants what we want, to win games. It’s been a lot of fun to be out there with her. She’s crafty, creative and does a great job. She’s going to bring a lot to our team.’’

Clark counts on that.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make us the best team we can be,’’ she said. “I’m excited to get started. I think we all are. We’re ready to go up against someone else.’’

