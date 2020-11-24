Hawkeyes' Clark ready for new beginning

When Caitlin Clark begins the next chapter in her basketball career tonight, the Iowa freshman point guard considers it all to be a new beginning.
“High school is behind me now and whatever happened then doesn’t matter anymore. I feel like I have a lot to prove,’’ said Clark, who will get that chance when the Hawkeyes host Northern Iowa in a 6:30 p.m. season opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark won’t be the first freshman to start at the point for coach Lisa Bluder in her 21 seasons at Iowa, but she will be among the most highly regarded.
Ranked as a five-star prospect and second-best point guard nationally in the 2020 recruiting class, the 6-foot West Des Moines Dowling High School graduate averaged 33.7 points as a prep senior and is a two-time gold medalist with Team USA.
“It’s hard to come in as a freshman and be a point guard,’’ Bluder said. “We’ve had others do it who become unbelievable players by the time their senior year rolls around but there is a learning curve.’’
As Clark’s career begins, Bluder wants her to concentrate on the technical aspects of playing the position.
She believes Clark will grow into a leadership role over time, bringing a more vocal presence to the court, but initially Bluder wants her to focus on her skill set.
“The point is a different position to play and Caitlin is doing a good job with it,’’ Bluder said. “She has the respect of her teammates and I think in time, she’ll learn how to use her voice better. But even now, she has so much to offer.’’
Bluder has been impressed not only with Clark’s shooting range – she holds the Iowa state record with 13 3-point field goals in a game – but with her abilities as a passer.
“I think sometimes people overlook how good of a passer she is because she is such a tremendous scorer,’’ Bluder said.
Clark understands that her game must evolve.
“This game is always about making adjustments and in my experiences with USA Basketball, club teams and high school, I’ve always had to adjust how I play and that won’t be any different now,’’ Clark said.
Her first test will come against the Panthers’ Karli Rucker, a preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference selection from North Scott who has started 65 games over the past three seasons for coach Tanya Warren’s team.
“Karli’s a tremendous player with a great deal of experience, a lot like Kathleen Doyle was for us a year ago,’’ Bluder said. “She brings a tremendous amount of experience at the point to the floor for them and that’s something we don’t have this year. It will be a good experience for Caitlin.’’
Clark is ready to accumulate as many of those experiences as she can.
“I have high goals for myself, I always have,’’ Clark said. “I expect to be able to do the things I am capable of doing to help the team, whether that is scoring, passing, defending, whatever it takes.’’
Teammates have seen that willingness in practice as the Hawkeyes have worked toward the start of a unique season that has the start of Big Ten play 11 days away.
Senior Alexis Sevillian said it has been enjoyable watching Clark get accustomed to her new surroundings and team.
“For a player who has the type of experiences she has had, it would be easy for them to be cocky about themselves, but that’s not Caitlin,’’ Sevillian said. “She is truly a team player and wants what we want, to win games. It’s been a lot of fun to be out there with her. She’s crafty, creative and does a great job. She’s going to bring a lot to our team.’’
Clark counts on that.
“I’m going to do everything I can to make us the best team we can be,’’ she said. “I’m excited to get started. I think we all are. We’re ready to go up against someone else.’’
