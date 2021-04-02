Hawkeyes' Clark wins Staley Award

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark is being recognized as the best guard in women’s college basketball.
Clark was named Friday as the recipient of the Dawn Staley Award, presented to the top backcourt player in the game by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.
The Hawkeye is being recognized after leading all players in NCAA Division I basketball in scoring and assists.
She averaged 26.6 points and 7.13 assists per game for an Iowa team which finished its 20-10 season in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Clark led all Division I players with 799 points, 214 assists, 266 field goals and 116 3-point baskets during her freshman season at Iowa.
The award has been presented annually since 2013 by the Philadelphia-based organization which recognizes achievements of outstanding male and female basketball players.
The honor Clark was chosen for is named after Staley, a Philadelphia native and Olympic medalist who starred at the high school, college and professional level as a player before becoming a collegiate coach.
Staley, who coached South Carolina in its Final Four game Friday against Stanford, said in a statement that she has a special appreciation for being able to present this year’s award to Clark.
“It’s always a special day when we give out the Dawn Staley Award, but I absolutely love that this year it’s going to a freshman because it means fans of our game get to watch Caitlin Clark, an absolute star, for so many years,’’ Staley said.
“Caitlin Clark is so talented. She can score from anywhere, has incredible vision for someone so young and is a relentless defender. Those of us who pay attention to this game have known about her for some time, but the world is now going to get to see what she can do on the biggest of stages. Caitlin is going to be a huge part of women’s basketball for a long time.’’
Clark was previously recognized as the Big Ten freshman of the year and was Iowa’s first-ever freshman to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors. She was named earlier this week by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as a co-winner of its national freshman of the year award.
The Dawn Staley Award, traditionally announced during the Final Four, is scheduled to be presented to Clark during a virtual ceremony next Thursday.
Clark was joined on the list of finalists for the award by Paige Bueckers of Connecticut, Dana Evans of Louisville, Arella Guiriantes of Rutgers and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky.
The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines is the second Big Ten player to receive the Dawn Staley Award, following 2018 recipient Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State.