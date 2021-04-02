Hawkeyes' Clark wins Staley Award

“It’s always a special day when we give out the Dawn Staley Award, but I absolutely love that this year it’s going to a freshman because it means fans of our game get to watch Caitlin Clark, an absolute star, for so many years,’’ Staley said.

“Caitlin Clark is so talented. She can score from anywhere, has incredible vision for someone so young and is a relentless defender. Those of us who pay attention to this game have known about her for some time, but the world is now going to get to see what she can do on the biggest of stages. Caitlin is going to be a huge part of women’s basketball for a long time.’’

Clark was previously recognized as the Big Ten freshman of the year and was Iowa’s first-ever freshman to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors. She was named earlier this week by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as a co-winner of its national freshman of the year award.

The Dawn Staley Award, traditionally announced during the Final Four, is scheduled to be presented to Clark during a virtual ceremony next Thursday.

Clark was joined on the list of finalists for the award by Paige Bueckers of Connecticut, Dana Evans of Louisville, Arella Guiriantes of Rutgers and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky.

The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines is the second Big Ten player to receive the Dawn Staley Award, following 2018 recipient Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.