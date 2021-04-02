Hawkeyes' Clark wins Staley, Catchings awards

Staley, who coached South Carolina in its Final Four game Friday against Stanford, said in a statement that she has a special appreciation for being able to present this year’s award to Clark.

“It’s always a special day when we give out the Dawn Staley Award, but I absolutely love that this year it’s going to a freshman because it means fans of our game get to watch Caitlin Clark, an absolute star, for so many years,’’ Staley said.

“Caitlin Clark is so talented. She can score from anywhere, has incredible vision for someone so young and is a relentless defender. Those of us who pay attention to this game have known about her for some time, but the world is now going to get to see what she can do on the biggest of stages. Caitlin is going to be a huge part of women’s basketball for a long time.’’

Clark was previously recognized as the Big Ten Conference freshman of the year and was Iowa’s first-ever freshman to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.

She was also named earlier this week by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as a co-winner of its national freshman of the year award.

The Dawn Staley Award, traditionally announced during the Final Four, is scheduled to be presented to Clark during a virtual ceremony next Thursday.