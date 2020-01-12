Hawkeyes climb into share of Big Ten lead in 2 OT

“It was disappointing to leave that one out there, but all you can do about it is pick yourself up and get ready to go play that next five minutes,’’ Doyle said.

Iowa didn’t score a field goal in the first overtime, using two free throws by Monika Czinano with 3:33 to go before Doyle hit the first of two foul shots with 2:50 left to tie the game at 77-77.

Doyle missed a pair of looks at the rim in the final seconds of the first overtime as neither team scored again until Doyle scored on a drive with 4:36 to play in the second overtime.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Alexis Sevillian hit the first of two free throws with 3:54 remaining – her only point of the game – before Indiana’s Jaelynn Penn drilled a 3-point basket from the right baseline to briefly tie the game at 80-80 with 3:14 to go.

Meyer matched that with a shot from the right corner and following a miss by the Hoosiers’ Brenna Wise, the senior from Mason City scored on a drive, giving Iowa an 85-80 lead on the lay-in with 1:56 to go.