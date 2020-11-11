 Skip to main content
Hawkeyes' Czinano honored

Iowa Iowa St Basketball

Iowa forward Monika Czinano drives to the basket in front of Iowa State forward Inès Nezerwa, left, during the second half of a game last December at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa junior Monika Czinano was named Wednesday to the preseason all-Big Ten women's basketball team.

Czinano earned first-team recognition from both conference coaches and a media panel.

A returning all-conference selection, the post player from Watertown, Minn., averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game last season for a 23-7 Iowa team. She ranked second nationally with a 67.9-percent shooting touch from the field.

Czinano scored in double figures 25 times last season for Iowa, topping 20 points on 10 occasions including in eight Big Ten games.

Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Ohio State were selected by conference coaches as the top five preseason favorites in the league. The media panel also chose the Hoosiers as the Big Ten favorite, with Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State filling the second through fifth spots.

Coaches named Naz Hillmon of Michigan and Arella Guirantes of Rutgers as the Big Ten preseason players of the year, while the media panel chose Lindsey Pulliam of Northwestern for that honor.

