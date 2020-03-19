Hawkeyes' Doyle earns all-American honor

When the Iowa women’s basketball team held its annual media day last October, coach Lisa Bluder didn’t downplay the significance of the Hawkeyes’ senior point guard.
“It really all begins with Kathleen Doyle,’’ Bluder said in the opening minutes of her remarks, going on to say, “She leads this team with her enthusiasm, with her love of the game. She’s a competitor, one of those kids that you are glad to have on your team and you don’t want to play against.’’
As a fourth-year starter, Doyle didn’t disappoint.
The Big Ten player of the year added another accolade to her resume Thursday, named by the Associated Press to its all-American team as a third-team selection.
Doyle joins 2014 third-team pick Samantha Logic and 2018 second-team choice and 2019 first-team selection Megan Gustafson as the only Hawkeyes to land a spot on the AP all-American teams.
Four other Hawkeyes, Amy Herrig in 1999, Cara Consuegra in 2001, Kachine Alexander in 2010 and 2011 and Jaime Printy in 2011, received honorable mention all-American honors from the AP, which first awarded all-American honors at the end of the 1994-95 season.
A 5-foot-9 senior from LaGrange Park, Ill., Doyle is one of two Big Ten players among the 15 chosen for a spot on the three five-player teams named by the AP.
Maryland senior Kaila Charles joined Doyle on the third team.
During her senior season with an Iowa team which finished 23-7 and third in the Big Ten race, Doyle averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game and ranked in the top 50 nationally in five statistical categories.
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was among 20 players who earned honorable mention all-American recognition from the AP.
A first-team all-Big 12 selection, the wing from Iowa City High was the only player in the nation to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds during the recently-completed season.
Joens averaged 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Cyclones.