Hawkeyes' Doyle earns all-American honor

When the Iowa women’s basketball team held its annual media day last October, coach Lisa Bluder didn’t downplay the significance of the Hawkeyes’ senior point guard.

“It really all begins with Kathleen Doyle,’’ Bluder said in the opening minutes of her remarks, going on to say, “She leads this team with her enthusiasm, with her love of the game. She’s a competitor, one of those kids that you are glad to have on your team and you don’t want to play against.’’

As a fourth-year starter, Doyle didn’t disappoint.

The Big Ten player of the year added another accolade to her resume Thursday, named by the Associated Press to its all-American team as a third-team selection.

Doyle joins 2014 third-team pick Samantha Logic and 2018 second-team choice and 2019 first-team selection Megan Gustafson as the only Hawkeyes to land a spot on the AP all-American teams.

Four other Hawkeyes, Amy Herrig in 1999, Cara Consuegra in 2001, Kachine Alexander in 2010 and 2011 and Jaime Printy in 2011, received honorable mention all-American honors from the AP, which first awarded all-American honors at the end of the 1994-95 season.