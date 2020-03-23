Hawkeyes' Doyle earns USBWA all-American honor

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle added additional all-American recognition to her collection of postseason honors on Monday.

The Hawkeyes’ guard was named by the United States Basketball Writers Association as a third-team all-American, the fifth Iowa player to ever receive recognition from the organization.

Doyle also earned third-team all-American honors last Thursday from the Associated Press.

She was one of 16 players to earn spots on the three teams selected by USBWA, which named five-player first and second teams and included an additional player on its third team because of tie.

Kaila Charles, a senior guard from Maryland named to the third team, was the only other Big Ten player named to the USBWA all-American teams.

The postseason accolades follow a stellar senior season for Doyle, who was named the Big Ten player of the year after leading Iowa to a 23-7 season and a third-place finish in the Big Ten.

A 5-foot-9 native of LaGrange Park, Ill., Doyle led Iowa with an average of 18.1 points last season. Among Division I players, she finished sixth with 189 assists and seventh with her average of 6.3 assists per game.

She finished in the top 50 nationally in five statistical categories.