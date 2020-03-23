Hawkeyes' Doyle earns USBWA all-American honor

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle added additional all-American recognition to her collection of postseason honors on Monday.
The Hawkeyes’ guard was named by the United States Basketball Writers Association as a third-team all-American, the fifth Iowa player to ever receive recognition from the organization.
Doyle also earned third-team all-American honors last Thursday from the Associated Press.
She was one of 16 players to earn spots on the three teams selected by USBWA, which named five-player first and second teams and included an additional player on its third team because of tie.
Kaila Charles, a senior guard from Maryland named to the third team, was the only other Big Ten player named to the USBWA all-American teams.
The postseason accolades follow a stellar senior season for Doyle, who was named the Big Ten player of the year after leading Iowa to a 23-7 season and a third-place finish in the Big Ten.
A 5-foot-9 native of LaGrange Park, Ill., Doyle led Iowa with an average of 18.1 points last season. Among Division I players, she finished sixth with 189 assists and seventh with her average of 6.3 assists per game.
She finished in the top 50 nationally in five statistical categories.
Doyle is the fourth Iowa representative on the USBWA teams in the past six seasons. Samantha Logic was named in 2015 and Megan Gustafson earned all-American honors in 2018 and 2019.
Only two other Hawkeyes, Michelle Edwards in 1988 and Necole Tunsil in 1994, also earned all-American honors in the 33 years the USBWA has chosen all-American teams.
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens earned honorable mention all-American recognition from the USBWA.
Earlier awarded the same honor by the AP, the unanimous all-Big 12 selection from Iowa City High led the Cyclones with averages of 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game during her sophomore season.