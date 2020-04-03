Hawkeyes' Doyle earns WBCA honor

Kathleen Doyle continues to collect honors for her senior season on the Iowa women’s basketball team.

She is one of 10 players named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American team, the highest honor Doyle has received to date.

Doyle was previously recognized as a third-team all-American by both the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The 5-foot-9 native of LaGrange Park, Ill., who won Big Ten player of the year honors, finished the season ranked in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories to help lead the Hawkeyes to a 23-7 record and a third-place finish in the Big Ten.

Doyle ranked sixth in the nation in total assists with 189, seventh with an average of 6.3 assists per game, 19th with 147 free throws made, 37th with 544 total points and 49th with a scoring average of 18.1 points.

Her work came as she helped orchestrate Iowa’s shift from a post-oriented offense to a guard-led look this season.

Doyle scored in double figures in 28 of the Hawkeyes’ 30 games, led by a 33-point effort in a victory over Illinois in Iowa’s Big Ten home opener on Dec. 31.