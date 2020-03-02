Hawkeyes' Doyle selected as Big Ten's best

IOWA CITY — Kathleen Doyle doesn’t remember when she earned her first floor burn chasing after a loose basketball.

That intensity, that desire has always been part of her game.

“I just like to compete,’’ the Iowa senior said. “If you’re going to play a game, play it to win and do everything you can to make that happen.’’

Doyle has done about everything this season for an Iowa women’s basketball team that finished a 23-6 regular season with a 14-4 record in the Big Ten and the third seed for this week’s conference tournament.

She’s helped the Hawkeyes craft some unexpected success in a season when Iowa had to replace three starters from an Elite Eight team that was led by national player of the year Megan Gustafson.

Now, Doyle shares something else with Gustafson.

In addition to being unanimously chosen to all-Big Ten teams selected by league coaches and a media panel, she was named Monday as the Big Ten player of the year, an award Gustafson claimed the past two seasons while dominating in the post.