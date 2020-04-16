Hawkeyes' Doyle waits for WNBA draft call

Kathleen Doyle never met a challenge she didn’t like.
That’s among the reasons the Iowa point guard welcomes any opportunity that may present itself when the WNBA holds its annual draft Friday.
The Big Ten player of the year lands a spot in most projections for the three-round, 36-player draft, playing her way into a potential second-round possibility with her work with the Hawkeyes as a senior.
Recent mock drafts have Doyle listed as high as the 16th overall selection in the draft and as low as the 31st pick.
The consensus is that the 5-foot-9 guard, who was one of 10 players named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American team and earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association, improved her position with her play during Iowa’s recent 23-7 season.
Doyle wants to pursue opportunities in coaching when her playing career is complete, but she is willing to see where the draft may lead her.
"It’s not something I’ve thought a lot about. I’ve been too busy getting ready for our games," Doyle said late during her senior season. "I like to compete. I’ve always been like that going back to grade school. If I get the opportunity with a WNBA team, I will give it everything I have. It’s a competitive league and I’d like to see where I fit in."
Doyle believes she can contribute at the next level.
"I believe that anytime I step on a court. I like a challenge. That’s motivation every day," Doyle said.
Doyle, who double-majored in journalism and mass communications and Spanish, will earn her undergraduate degrees from Iowa next month.
Eventually, she wants to explore the possibility of coaching.
"That’s what I really can see myself doing someday," Doyle said. "I like the teamwork that goes into it and I can see myself working with young players and helping them achieve their goals."
The website BBAll Index lists Doyle as a second-round choice of the Los Angeles Sparks.
Its analysis reflects Doyle’s growth with the Hawkeyes.
"Doyle brings a solid option and competition for the point guard spot in training camp. She’s tough, knows how to distribute and score the ball," the analysis included. "Her numbers have improved steadily every year, especially in her senior campaign. She is as solid and well-rounded of a point guard as any in this draft."
The WNBA draft is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.
In a twist that is a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be televised live from the home of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. She will announce the picks as they are communicated to her by teams connected through a video conference.
A total of 13 Hawkeyes have been selected over the years in the WNBA draft, including Dallas’ selection of Megan Gustafson a year ago as the 17th overall pick.
Only four Hawkeyes have gone higher in the draft, Toni Foster and Tia Jackson with the eighth and ninth overall selections in 1997, Samantha Logic with the 10th pick in 2015 and Tangela Smith with the 12th choice in 1998.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!