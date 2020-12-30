Hawkeyes expect Rutgers to bring the heat

“They’re good at flustering you,’’ Iowa center Monika Czinano said. “We’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to keep our cool.’’

Iowa and Rutgers feature two of the Big Ten’s top three scoring leaders, two players who shared the most recent conference player of the week honors.

The Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark leads the conference with an average of 27 points per game, while the Scarlet Knights’ Arella Guirantes is third at 23 points per game.

At the point, Clark will also be at the point of the pressure Rutgers will pose.

The freshman averages 4.7 turnovers per game, but Bluder believes she is ready for the test presented by a team which ranks second in the Big Ten in turnover margin.

“Caitlin has played against some great people in her experiences with USA Basketball. She’s competed against this type of pressure and I think she can handle it,’’ Bluder said.

Today’s New Year’s Eve matinee is just the second game in the last 19 days for Iowa and is the first of 18 consecutive Big Ten games in front of the Hawkeyes.

“I think we’re anxious to get back out there again,’’ Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes will regain the services of McKenna Warnock, who missed last week’s win over Western Illinois because of a sprained ankle but is expected to return to the Iowa lineup.

