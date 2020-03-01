Hawkeyes fall in OT in Big Ten finale

The senior had missed her first five shots from behind the arc before giving the Hawkeyes their first lead since the opening quarter when she put Iowa up 56-55 by knocking down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

The lead proved to be Iowa’s last of the game, answered by a Tekia Mack 3-pointer on Rutgers’ next possession.

Iowa tied the game at 58-58 on a Kathleen Doyle drive with 1:20 to in the fourth, but needed Meyer to score again from the left wing to force overtime.

She took a feed from Doyle and knocked down her only other 3-point basket of the game to forge a 63-63 tie with :11 to go in regulation.

Arella Guirantes missed a jumper from just outside the paint 10 seconds later to send the teams into the overtime.

The Hawkeyes’ start then was as inconsistent as a first half which saw Iowa turn the ball over 13 times.

Turnovers on three of the Hawkeyes’ first four possessions in the five-minute overtime allowed Mael Gillies to score a pair of baskets to give Rutgers a 67-63 lead Iowa could not catch.