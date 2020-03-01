Hawkeyes fall in OT in Big Ten finale

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Iowa rallied from nine points down to force overtime Sunday, but the 18th-ranked Hawkeye women’s basketball team couldn’t finish off Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights took advantage of 22 offensive rebounds and 23 Iowa turnovers to earn a 78-74 victory in overtime at the Rutgers Athletic Center in the Big Ten regular-season finale for both teams.
“It’s hard to win a game on the road when you let your opponent shoot 15 times more than you do,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
Rutgers collected just 13 points from its work on the offensive glass and mustered 17 points off of the Hawkeye turnovers.
Both provided enough of a difference to give the Scarlet Knights a signature win coach C. Vivian Stringer had been looking for to solidify her team’s NCAA resume.
It also marked the first time in eight games that Stringer-coach Rutgers has beaten the Iowa program she led for 12 season since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.
“That’s a great team we played, and we couldn’t be happier with the win,’’ Stringer said. “It’s been a monkey on our back, so it was great to do what we needed to do.’’
After trailing by nine points in the fourth quarter, Iowa used a pair of 3-point baskets by Makenzie Meyer to force the overtime.
The senior had missed her first five shots from behind the arc before giving the Hawkeyes their first lead since the opening quarter when she put Iowa up 56-55 by knocking down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in regulation.
The lead proved to be Iowa’s last of the game, answered by a Tekia Mack 3-pointer on Rutgers’ next possession.
Iowa tied the game at 58-58 on a Kathleen Doyle drive with 1:20 to in the fourth, but needed Meyer to score again from the left wing to force overtime.
She took a feed from Doyle and knocked down her only other 3-point basket of the game to forge a 63-63 tie with :11 to go in regulation.
Arella Guirantes missed a jumper from just outside the paint 10 seconds later to send the teams into the overtime.
The Hawkeyes’ start then was as inconsistent as a first half which saw Iowa turn the ball over 13 times.
Turnovers on three of the Hawkeyes’ first four possessions in the five-minute overtime allowed Mael Gillies to score a pair of baskets to give Rutgers a 67-63 lead Iowa could not catch.
“We got off to a couple of bad starts, 13 turnovers in the first half and three early in overtime,’’ Bluder said. “We made it hard on ourselves.’’
Gabbie Marshall and Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes, finishing with 22 and 19 points respectively.
A career-best effort from Marshall kept Iowa (23-6, 11-4 Big Ten) within striking distance in regulation. The freshman scored all but three of her points in regulation, hitting 6-of-10 shots from beyond the 3-point stripe.
Doyle added 14 points for the Hawkeyes, all but four coming after Mack had given Rutgers (21-8, 11-7) a 49-40 lead on a basket with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Khadaizha Sanders, Guirantes and Mack each scored 17 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who also picked up a double-double from Gilles with a 13-point, 11-rebound effort.
The loss left Iowa entrenched as the third seed for the Big Ten tourney, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.
The Hawkeyes have a double bye and will begin defense of the tourney title they won a year ago at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday.