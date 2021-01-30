Hawkeyes, Gophers ignite Czinano sibling rivalry

She hit 17-of-19 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Wildcats, and her 69.4% shooting touch from the field for the season is nearly 6% higher than the second-best shooter in the Big Ten, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon.

By hitting her first 15 shots against Northwestern and her final three during a win over Purdue in the Hawkeyes' previous game, Czinano broke two Big Ten records held by former teammate Megan Gustafson.

Her 15 consecutive made shots in a single game was one more than Gustafson hit in a 2017 win over South Dakota and her 18 in a row over two games was one more than the previous multi-game record held by Gustafson.

Iowa (9-4, 5-4 Big Ten) won a 92-79 decision over Minnesota on Jan. 6, a game in which Czinano scored 19 points and collect 11 rebounds in a match-up she relishes being part of as a Hawkeye.

She grew up less than an hour away from Williams Arena and frequently attended games there growing up, even having a birthday party there one year.