Hawkeyes, Gophers ignite Czinano sibling rivalry

Next season will be an entirely different beast, but the friendly family feud has already started at the Czinano household.
It started shortly after the younger sister of Iowa post player Monika Czinano, Maggie, signed a letter of intent in November to continue her basketball career at Minnesota.
While the 5-foot-11 guard from Watertown, Minn., may share the courts of the Big Ten Conference with her sister for only one season — Monika as a Hawkeye senior and Maggie as a Golden Gophers freshman this coming fall — the chatter has already started.
"It’s kind of unbelievable at this point that my mom and dad have to break us up in family group chats," Monika Czinano said.
"When we’re not playing Minnesota, it’s all supportive no matter what, but then the week comes around that I’m playing Minnesota and all of a sudden Maggie knows all of my flaws."
The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-3 junior gets it.
"There’s a lot of trash talk, but it’s definitely out of that fun sibling rivalry," Monika Czinano said.
Even Maggie Czinano might have trouble dissecting too many flaws in her sister’s most recent performance.
Monika Czinano enters the Hawkeyes’ 4 p.m. game Sunday at Minnesota coming off of a career-high 34-point effort in Iowa’s 87-80 loss to Northwestern on Thursday.
She hit 17-of-19 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Wildcats, and her 69.4% shooting touch from the field for the season is nearly 6% higher than the second-best shooter in the Big Ten, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon.
By hitting her first 15 shots against Northwestern and her final three during a win over Purdue in the Hawkeyes' previous game, Czinano broke two Big Ten records held by former teammate Megan Gustafson.
Her 15 consecutive made shots in a single game was one more than Gustafson hit in a 2017 win over South Dakota and her 18 in a row over two games was one more than the previous multi-game record held by Gustafson.
Iowa (9-4, 5-4 Big Ten) won a 92-79 decision over Minnesota on Jan. 6, a game in which Czinano scored 19 points and collect 11 rebounds in a match-up she relishes being part of as a Hawkeye.
She grew up less than an hour away from Williams Arena and frequently attended games there growing up, even having a birthday party there one year.
"I have a lot of great memories of going to ‘The Barn’ when I was a kid," Czinano said. "Now, it’s a game when I usually get to see a lot of family members and friends from my hometown. Playing them, I’m always up for that, especially up there. I get a little excited going home. It’s always special going back there."
Maggie Czinano earned all-state honors in Minnesota a year ago as a junior at Watertown-Mayer High School, averaging 21 points, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
"Her ability to play the wing, as well as some stretch four, set her apart for us during her recruiting process," Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen said after Maggie Czinano signed to join the Gophers’ program.
Monika Czinano likes her sister’s game but is now more focused on dealing with the challenge Minnesota presents.
The Golden Gophers (5-7, 4-6) enter the Iowa game on a three-game win streak.
"We had to come from behind to beat them on our home court," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Minnesota, we know they will play better in ‘The Barn’ so we have to be ready for that."