Hawkeyes look to build on early-season momentum

IOWA CITY — Looking forward, not back, has put the Iowa women’s basketball team in an unexpected position midway through the Big Ten season.
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes open the second half of their conference schedule tonight at Penn State with an 8-1 Big Ten record and a one-game lead in the league race.
“While other people were thinking about the players we lost from a year ago, we’ve only been thinking about moving forward and doing what we can to become as good of a team as we can become,’’ guard Kathleen Doyle said.
The Hawkeyes take a 17-3 record into today’s 6 p.m. game against the Nittany Lions, one win ahead of where Iowa was a year ago after 20 games on its way to an Elite Eight berth and a 29-7 record.
Coach Lisa Bluder said the capabilities of a veteran backcourt led by two seniors, Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, gave the Hawkeyes a starting point to build around.
“It was unknown how the freshmen would do, it was unknown how Monika (Czinano) would develop and it was unknown how Amanda (Ollinger) would grow into her role and contribute,’’ Bluder said.
The way Iowa has answered those preseason questions has allowed the Hawkeyes to work their way to the top of the Big Ten.
Iowa will play five of its final nine conference games — and four of its next five — away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena where the Hawkeyes have grown their ongoing win streak to 32 games.
In addition to following tonight’s game against Penn State with an 11 a.m. game Sunday at Michigan, Iowa has road games remaining against three teams currently in the upper half of the Big Ten standings — Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers.
“People are looking at our ranking and seeing that we have an RPI that is the fourth best in the country and they see an opportunity when they play us,’’ Bluder said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot.’’
Iowa may or may not have Czinano available against the Nittany Lions (7-13, 1-8).
Bluder said the ankle sprain the sophomore suffered during the second half of Sunday’s win over Michigan State is not as severe as initially feared, but her availability for the Penn State game will likely be determined after the team’s shoot around at the Bryce Jordan Center.
If Czinano, the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, cannot go, freshman McKenna Warnock will move into the lineup and Kate Martin and Logan Cook can expect to see additional minutes off the bench.
“We will have to shuffle some things around if Monika can’t go,’’ Bluder said. “We’ve had a few games where she has been in foul trouble or has fouled out, so we have played without her before. It won’t be totally new.’’