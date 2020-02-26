Hawkeyes' Ollinger blossoms in starting role

IOWA CITY — From the competitiveness of Kathleen Doyle to the consistency from the perimeter of Makenzie Meyer, Iowa knew what two of its three senior women’s basketball players would provide this season.
The unknown was Amanda Ollinger, who has had a difference-making senior season for the Hawkeyes and is savoring every moment of it.
From role player to lineup regular, having played every position on the court other than point guard, Ollinger has made the most of her starting opportunity for 18th-ranked Iowa as it prepares for its final regular-season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Ollinger averages 6.8 points and a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per game for a Hawkeye team that takes a 22-5 record into its 6:30 p.m. matchup today against Minnesota.
She will join Doyle and Meyer and graduating junior Paula Valino Ramos in being honored following the game for their contributions to the program.
The three seniors have contributed to teams which have compiled a 95-35 record, the most ever for a Lisa Bluder-coached Iowa senior class.
"It goes by fast, and what makes it special is that I have been able to show the younger players that if you keep at it, good things can happen," Ollinger said.
Ollinger has seen her role evolve over time.
She said as a freshman, "there were times when I wondered if I was ever going to get the chance to take my warm-up off."
She started five games and averaged 18.3 minutes per game as a sophomore but returned to a reserve role a year ago as Iowa won the Big Ten tournament and made a run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.
This season, she averages 28.5 minutes per game and joins Doyle and Meyer as the only Hawkeyes to start in each of Iowa’s 27 games.
"Amanda has found herself in a different role now and she has really blossomed this year," Bluder said. "She’s been a lot like Hannah Stewart a year ago. She’s paid her dues over the past three years and now has done everything we could ask her to do."
An engineering major, Ollinger said finding time to balance academics and basketball is among the challenges she has dealt with during her collegiate career.
"That took time to figure out, how to balance everything," she said, adding it probably took her until her junior year to get time management figured out to make it all work.
"The first couple of years, I was getting four, five hours of sleep at night and that wasn’t getting it done. There was a lot of trial and error. I’m getting seven hours of sleep every night now and it is making a difference."
Ollinger is making a difference as well.
"To see her have the kind of season she is having, it’s been great," Meyer said. "She’s a big reason we are where we are right now, record wise, and why we still have a lot to play for."
The Hawkeyes are 13-3 in the Big Ten, one game behind league co-leaders Maryland and Northwestern, and continue to work to earn as high of a seed as possible for the NCAA tourney as the regular season nears an end.
"We want to keep this going as long as we can," Ollinger said. "I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve had here. Coming, I don’t think I would have thought about being a back-up center in the Big Ten. I’ve played four out of the five positions on the floor — I’m still waiting for my chance at point guard — but it’s been a great experience."