Hawkeyes pack for the NCAA long haul

Kelly, a senior, averages 23.4 points per game, while Davis, a sophomore, averages 20.3 points on a team that is tied for third nationally with 260 3-point baskets this season.

Their work is among what Iowa will spend its time studying while sequestered in its San Antonio space.

Junior Monika Czinano expects to get caught up or ahead on some academic work as well.

She has contacted her professors and plans to pack some text books with hopes of keeping up with or even getting a little ahead with her coursework for the spring semester.

“We’re still in class, but so hopefully I can get ahead on stuff,’’ Czinano said. “It won’t be like usual. You can’t walk around and explore the area outside. We have to find ways to keep entertained. I’m definitely bringing books. We know there will be some down time, just have to make the most of it.’’

After playing four games in four days at the Big Ten tourney, the Hawkeyes are looking forward to making the most of having a little time to prepare between games if Iowa is able to advance.

“That part of it is going to be great,’’ Czinano said. “Just to have that time between games will be good after playing four in four days in Indy, but right now, the first one is all that matters.’’

