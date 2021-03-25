Hawkeyes prefer to push the pace against Huskies

“When your work to get on this stage, you’ve got to be who you are. You can’t play one way for 28 games and then play a completely different game in the 29th game. If you change too much, the kids lose what got them to this point.’’

Iowa has reached the century mark twice this season and it has allowed 100 points in two games as well, both coming in losses to Maryland.

Bluder believes making smart decisions within the transition game has helped Iowa create efficient offensive performances.

The Hawkeyes’ shooting effort, led by Monika Czinano’s nation-leading 66.9% touch, and the team’s 40.7% work from 3-point range are reflective of good shot selection.

Iowa’s turnover totals have also trended downward during the second half of the season, a byproduct of freshman point guard Caitlin Clark and her teammates getting accustomed to each other.

“We’re a young team and it took some time for the chemistry to come together,’’ Bluder said. “Caitlin has gotten comfortable with them and they are now expecting the passes that are coming their way.’’

That is all part of what makes Iowa’s offense work.