Hawkeyes prepare for Big Ten's best

Over the next nine days, the Iowa women’s basketball team will get a taste of the best the Big Ten has to offer.

Three of the Hawkeyes’ four opponents in that timespan are ranked in the top-12 nationally and how Iowa handles things off the court will be as significant as how it deals with it all on the court.

“It’s going to be basketball, basketball, basketball, moving from one game to the next, and we have to be smart about it,’’ Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo said Monday.

After preparing for Tuesday’s noon game at eighth-ranked Maryland last Friday and Saturday, coach Lisa Bluder gave her team Sunday off and recommended the Hawkeyes spend most of the day off of their feet.

“There’s no way I could manage their legs for three games in six days, plus two road games, so there’s a lot of travel in there as well,’’ Bluder said.

Taiwo said she spent plenty of time Sunday perched on a couch watching game tape to prepare for a Maryland team that features all five starters averaging in double figures.

Iowa did spend time on the court Monday in Iowa City before leaving to face the Big Ten-leading Terrapins in a match-up featuring the conference’s two most productive offenses.