Hawkeyes rally again, win seventh straight

IOWA CITY — On its way to presenting coach Lisa Bluder with her 200th Big Ten win Thursday, the 19th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team found itself in familiar territory.
The Hawkeyes trailed at halftime for a fourth straight game.
And for a fourth straight game, Iowa found a way to win.
Kathleen Doyle scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and joined fellow seniors Makenzie Meyer and Amanda Ollinger in combining for the Hawkeyes’ final 17 points in a 77-68 victory over Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"Kathleen, 13 points, 9-of-9 at the line in the fourth, she wills us to win," Bluder said. "Going to the hoop with the ball in her hands, I don’t have a problem with that at all."
After watching her team win its seventh straight game, Bluder didn’t even mind trailing the Buckeyes 39-35 at halftime.
"We’ve been down by more," she said.
A few minor tweaks to the Hawkeyes’ zone defense helped, holding the Buckeyes to 26.3-percent shooting over the final two quarters to help Iowa methodically work its way back into the game and into a lead Ohio State couldn’t catch.
"We all have different roles, but we believe in each other," senior Amanda Ollinger said. "… Whatever we do, it’s a team effort."
Ohio State hurt Iowa inside and out during the first two quarters, collecting seven of its eight 3-point baskets.
"Holding them to one in the second half really helped us," Bluder said. "We gave up a few twos, but there is a trade off there that helped us."
After trailing for the final six minutes of the second quarter and opening six of the third, Iowa used a 9-2 run to position itself to take control in the final quarter.
A 3-point basket by Makenzie Meyer in the midst of it put Iowa in front at 49-47 with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
"When we find ourselves in close games, we feel confident," Meyer said. "We’ve been in so many of these situations."
The Hawkeyes built a 53-49 advantage on as Monika Czinano took a feed from Ollinger to collect the last of her eight third-quarter points, but the Buckeyes pulled within 53-52 by the time the quarter ended.
The teams traded brief leads early in the fourth quarter before Iowa moved ahead to stay at 60-58 on a pair of free throws by McKenna Warnock with 5:23 left in the game.
Ollinger took a behind-the-back no-look bounce pass from Doyle on the Hawkeyes’ next possession, scoring on a lay-in that preceded a pair of baskets by Doyle — a baseline jumper followed by a layup — that left Iowa (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) in control 66-59 with 3:27 remaining.
Ohio State came no closer than four points the rest of the way as Iowa finished things off by connecting on nine straight free throws over the final 2:24.
Doyle even found time to flex after scoring on a drive in the final minute.
"That was one of things you just do and afterward you’re kind of embarrassed by it," Doyle said.
Doyle flexed her offensive muscle, though, recording her eighth game of 20 or more points this season in an effort Meyer complemented with her own 19-point performance.
Dorka Juhasz led the Buckeyes (11-8, 4-4) with 22 points and 16 rebounds.