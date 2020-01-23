Hawkeyes rally again, win seventh straight

Ohio State hurt Iowa inside and out during the first two quarters, collecting seven of its eight 3-point baskets.

"Holding them to one in the second half really helped us," Bluder said. "We gave up a few twos, but there is a trade off there that helped us."

After trailing for the final six minutes of the second quarter and opening six of the third, Iowa used a 9-2 run to position itself to take control in the final quarter.

A 3-point basket by Makenzie Meyer in the midst of it put Iowa in front at 49-47 with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

"When we find ourselves in close games, we feel confident," Meyer said. "We’ve been in so many of these situations."

The Hawkeyes built a 53-49 advantage on as Monika Czinano took a feed from Ollinger to collect the last of her eight third-quarter points, but the Buckeyes pulled within 53-52 by the time the quarter ended.

The teams traded brief leads early in the fourth quarter before Iowa moved ahead to stay at 60-58 on a pair of free throws by McKenna Warnock with 5:23 left in the game.