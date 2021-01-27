Hawkeyes return to action after internal focus

A pair of postponements in the middle of the season left the Iowa women’s basketball team with an unexpected opportunity.
In the 10 days since playing their most recent game, the Hawkeyes have spent time focused on themselves.
“In the Big Ten season, you’re always working on the next opponent, getting ready for the next game,’’ Iowa junior Monika Czinano said Wednesday.
But when Iowa’s last two games — one last Thursday at Maryland and one on Sunday at Rutgers — were postponed, the Hawkeyes suddenly found themselves with time on their hands.
For a team with sophomores and freshmen typically filling four lineup spots, that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“We’ve had a great opportunity to work on us,,’’ Czinano said, describing it as a chance for the Hawkeyes to work toward improving their own skills as they near the midpoint of their Big Ten schedule.
Iowa takes another step in that direction today, hosting 23rd-ranked Northwestern in a 5 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder gave her players a couple of days off last week and put her team through some scrimmages late in the week.
“We tried to keep them sharp, tried to keep them in shape,’’ Bluder said.
Northwestern handed the Hawkeyes a 77-67 road loss on Jan. 9, turning 18 turnovers into 28 points in a game which Bluder felt Iowa’s youth was exposed as much as in any game the team had played up to that point.
“They’re a little different than anybody else because of their match-up zone,’’ Bluder said.
The Wildcats, 8-3 overall with a 6-3 Big Ten record, have one of the smaller lineups in the Big Ten with just one projected starter listed at 6-foot.
That presents some opportunities for the Iowa inside, where Czinano flourished in the first game between the teams.
“We’re going to have an advantage at the four and five (positions) that we needed to take advantage of,’’ Czinano said.
In the loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Czinano knocked down 13-of-14 shots on a night when Bluder has said she wished Czinano would have taken 20 or more attempts.
That is among the lessons Iowa, off to a 9-3 start including a 5-3 record in the Big Ten, took from its first game with the Wildcats.
It’s all part of the growth process for a team that Bluder has said remains “a work in progress.’’
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was targeted defensively in the first game at Northwestern and the freshman who averages 25.8 points per game expects to be the center of the Wildcats’ defensive attention again.
“They were glued to me the whole game and I think it will be that way again,’’ Clark said.
Bluder expects Clark to be better prepared for that this time.
“Caitlin is really good at watching film. I think she learned a lot from that game. They did a really good job of isolating her,’’ Bluder said. “She had a tough game that day. She’s a freshman and she’s going to have ebbs and flows. I’m surprised she hasn’t had more of them.’’